No. 7: Wyoming finishes longest game in program history with win over Northern Illinois

More than 18,000 fans settled into their seats at War Memorial Stadium around 8:30 p.m. on the first Saturday in September to watch Wyoming open the 2016 season against Northern Illinois.

Little did the ones who stuck around know they’d be there until the wee hours of the morning.

Four quarters, three overtimes and 6 hours, 4 minutes later, UW outlasted NIU 40-34 in an instant classic. Josh Allen turned a mad scramble into a 7-yard touchdown run to lift the Cowboys to their first season-opening win over a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent since 2008.

“Nothing like that,” UW linebacker Lucas Wacha said afterward when asked if he’d ever played in a game quite like this one.

It included a 1-hour, 50-minute weather delay at the start as rain and lightning surrounded Jonah Field. Eventually the teams went back and forth to combine for 950 total yards with Allen and running back Brian Hill doing most of the heavy lifting for the Cowboys. Allen threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns, and Hill ran for 125 yards and a pair of scores on 33 carries.