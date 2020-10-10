No. 7: Wyoming finishes longest game in program history with win over Northern Illinois

More than 18,000 fans settled into their seats at War Memorial Stadium around 8:30 p.m. on the first Saturday in September to watch Wyoming open the 2016 season against Northern Illinois.
Little did the ones who stuck around know they’d be there until the wee hours of the morning.
Four quarters, three overtimes and 6 hours, 4 minutes later, UW outlasted NIU 40-34 in an instant classic. Josh Allen turned a mad scramble into a 7-yard touchdown run to lift the Cowboys to their first season-opening win over a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent since 2008.
“Nothing like that,” UW linebacker Lucas Wacha said afterward when asked if he’d ever played in a game quite like this one.
It included a 1-hour, 50-minute weather delay at the start as rain and lightning surrounded Jonah Field. Eventually the teams went back and forth to combine for 950 total yards with Allen and running back Brian Hill doing most of the heavy lifting for the Cowboys. Allen threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns, and Hill ran for 125 yards and a pair of scores on 33 carries.
“We negotiated to abbreviate the warmup a little bit (after the delay),” UW coach Craig Bohl said afterward. “But the game was always going to be played as long as the lightning was clear. I want to say thanks to our students that were there tonight. I thought that was a tremendous amount of energy. Thanks for all the fans who stayed.”
UW led 27-20 on Allen’s final scoring toss to Jacob Hollister with 1:39 left in the third quarter, but NIU mounted a 10-play, 77-yard touchdown drive on its final possession of regulation. UW drove to NIU’s 31 in less than 1:13 to give Cooper Rothe a chance to win it in regulation, but he missed a 48-yard field goal as time expired after NIU iced the freshman kicker with a timeout.
Linebacker Logan Wilson recovered Drew Hare’s fumble to end the Huskies’ first possession in overtime, but Rothe missed a 37-yarder to send the game to a second overtime, where the teams traded touchdowns.
NIU’s Christian Hagan missed a 38-yard field goal attempt to open the third overtime. This time, UW took advantage with Allen’s legs.
The Cowboys ran Hill five straight times to begin the series, setting up a bootleg for Allen on the next play that didn’t go exactly as planned. Allen rolled to his right, sidestepped a defender and then cut across the field. He avoided two more would-be tacklers before darting inside the 10 and diving for the winning touchdown, setting off a dogpile celebration in the end zone at 2:34 a.m.
“Coach told me to be smart with it,” Allen said afterward. “I probably should’ve thrown it away, but I looked back behind me and I didn’t see anyone. I saw a lot of our teammates and a lot of our colors. Just trusted them, kind of cut it back, made one guy miss, found a little crease and just kind of jumped in. About died under that dogpile. Felt great, though.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!