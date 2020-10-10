No. 8: Wyoming rallies, outlasts Fresno State in double-OT bowl thriller

Carta-Samuels responded by leading UW on a seven-play, 68-yard drive capped by an 11-yard scoring toss to David Leonard. Carta-Samuels also converted the two-point conversion to get the Cowboys within a field goal.

Fresno returned the ensuing kickoff into UW territory. But defensive end Mitch Unrein stripped Mathews four plays later, and the Cowboys recovered the fumble to keep the Bulldogs from extending their lead.

“To come back the way we did, it was our fifth fourth-quarter comeback of the year,” UW cornerback Marcell Gipson said afterward. “And this time, we did it on national television. I think 95 percent of America predicted us to lose.”

UW converted three fourth downs on its next possession to milk most of the remaining time off the clock. Ian Watts capped the 19-play drive with a 37-yard field goal to force overtime, where the Cowboys’ defense bowed its neck.

The Bulldogs started the first overtime by driving to UW’s 1, but the Cowboys stopped Mathews, a future first-round draft pick of the then-San Diego Chargers, on three straight runs. The Bulldogs tried a quarterback sneak on fourth down, but UW stuffed that, too.