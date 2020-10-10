No. 9: Complete effort against Air Force delivers Wyoming's first ranked win of the century

Wyoming and Air Force were on different ends of the spectrum coming into their matchup on Oct. 26, 2002.
At 6-1, Air Force was the 22nd-ranked team in the country -- a ranking that was higher before the Falcons lost their heavyweight bout with then-No. 7 Notre Dame a week earlier. Meanwhile, UW was 1-6 and headed for a last-place finish in the Mountain West in what proved to be Vic Koenning’s final season as the Cowboys’ coach.
UW had also lost 17 straight conference games over the previous four seasons, and the Cowboys’ lone win this particular season came against The Citadel, a Division II team. All of which made what transpired that day at War Memorial Stadium all the more stunning.
Behind big plays in the passing game, UW controlled the game throughout for a 34-26 victory. The Cowboys led by as many as 17 in their first ranked win of the century.
“We finally just said, ‘You know what. Let’s go win a game. Let’s not play a team close and then cough it up at the end,’” UW linebacker Tyler Gottschalk said afterward, according to The Associated Press.
Joey Ashcroft connected on a 27-yard field goal on the game’s opening possession, but that’s the only time Air Force led. UW quarterback Casey Bramlet, who threw for 387 yards, found Scottie Vines for a 40-yard touchdown to put the Cowboys ahead for good late in the first quarter.
The lead grew to 17-6 at halftime when Bramlet found Malcom Floyd for a 58-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter. The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter before Derek Armah’s 4-yard scoring run early in the fourth gave UW its biggest lead at 31-14.
UW outgained Air Force 484-424 in total yards and held the nation’s top rushing attack to just 255 yards -- 51 less than its season average. And the Cowboys didn’t commit a turnover against a team that owned the nation’s third-best turnover margin.
“It feels great right now,” Bramlet told the AP afterward. “I don’t even know what to say to explain it. We finally came around and everything kind of came together today, all sides of the ball.”
The Falcons made a late push with an 80-yard touchdown pass and a blocked punt in the end zone that resulted in a safety after UW extended its lead to 34-21 with a field goal. Air Force added a 31-yard field goal with less than a minute left to get within a possession, but Corey Bramlet recovered the Falcons’ ensuing onside kick.
UW ran out the rest of the clock, and fans made a beeline for the goal posts to celebrate a rare victory for the Cowboys over a ranked team. It marked UW’s highest-ranked win since upsetting No. 15 BYU during the 1999 season.
“I’m glad I was part of these goal posts coming down,” Floyd told the AP afterward. “I remember when I was a freshman when we played BYU, and we beat BYU and those goal posts came down.”
