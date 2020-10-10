No. 9: Complete effort against Air Force delivers Wyoming's first ranked win of the century

Wyoming and Air Force were on different ends of the spectrum coming into their matchup on Oct. 26, 2002.

At 6-1, Air Force was the 22nd-ranked team in the country -- a ranking that was higher before the Falcons lost their heavyweight bout with then-No. 7 Notre Dame a week earlier. Meanwhile, UW was 1-6 and headed for a last-place finish in the Mountain West in what proved to be Vic Koenning’s final season as the Cowboys’ coach.

UW had also lost 17 straight conference games over the previous four seasons, and the Cowboys’ lone win this particular season came against The Citadel, a Division II team. All of which made what transpired that day at War Memorial Stadium all the more stunning.

Behind big plays in the passing game, UW controlled the game throughout for a 34-26 victory. The Cowboys led by as many as 17 in their first ranked win of the century.

“We finally just said, ‘You know what. Let’s go win a game. Let’s not play a team close and then cough it up at the end,’” UW linebacker Tyler Gottschalk said afterward, according to The Associated Press.