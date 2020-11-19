No luck for Wyoming in trying to schedule another home football game

LARAMIE -- Wyoming will go at least two straight weeks without playing a football game amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it's not for a lack of trying on the Cowboys' part.

After its home game against Utah State was canceled because of an uptick of COVID-19 cases within the Aggies' football program, UW searched for a replacement. In a statement released on social media Thursday, athletic director Tom Burman said he did "everything possible" to try to schedule another game against a regional opponent at War Memorial Stadium for this weekend but that "unfortunately nobody wanted to play."

Burman did not specify which schools he contacted about trying to schedule a game at the last minute, but it could have been teams both inside and outside of the Mountain West Conference. Despite many Mountain West teams being limited to an eight-game, conference-only slate this season, they could potentially schedule a non-conference game in place of a league game that's canceled because of coronavirus-related issues pending discussion among the membership and ultimately approval from the Mountain West, a conference spokesman told the Star-Tribune.