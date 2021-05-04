Nobody has higher expectations for Wyoming's Treyton Welch than himself

To add more perspective to the kind of athlete Welch is, he was also a standout hockey player for Buffalo. It helped him garner attention from some Power Five programs on the football field, including the in-state Gophers, though Minnesota wanted him as a preferred walk-on. Fellow Big Ten schools Nebraska and Iowa also showed interest but never offered him a scholarship.

Ironically enough, UW first-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek wanted Iowa’s staff to make Welch a bigger priority when Polasek was part of it as the Hawkeyes’ offensive line coach. But Welch went with the school out West that was in on him from the beginning of his recruitment.

“We’re really fortunate to have him,” Bohl said. “Tim was at Iowa, and I thought they were going to recruit him. I know he pounded the table and they went a different direction, and we jumped up and down. He’s really embraced Wyoming, and you can just see the athleticism that he has.”

Bohl said Welch has a knack for getting open, and his athleticism often wins out even when he’s not. Welch has received constant praise from coaches this spring for making contested catches, which Welch said has been one of his biggest improvements now that he’s completed the transition from receiver to tight end.