Northern Illinois Huskies ride momentum into matchup with Wyoming Cowboys

“I’m not too concerned about that, to be honest with you,” Hammock said. “We went a whole season without winning a game. These guys have a chip on their shoulder. And if they don’t, then we’ll play the next player.

"The letdown performance, I’m not concerned about, because we have a lot of competition on our team.”

Hammock said he had a chance to meet UW head coach Craig Bohl at a camp over the summer. He was also an assistant on Minnesota’s staff when Bohl's North Dakota State team defeated the Golden Gophers in 2007.

“He’s an old-school coach, a coach that reminds me of coaches I’ve played for and worked for,” said Hammock, who played at NIU and was the Baltimore Ravens running backs coach before accepting the job at his alma mater in 2019. “When I was at Minnesota, we played North Dakota State, and it didn’t end well for us. So I have a lot of respect for coach Bohl and his program and the type of team that is coming in here.”

Despite the Huskies’ impressive start to the season and UW’s narrow escape against an FCS team, the Cowboys are 6 ½-point favorites.

Pokes in the pros

The NFL regular season begins Thursday night and there are currently nine former UW players on active rosters.