'Not our brand of football': Wyoming looks to clean itself up after miscue-filled rivalry loss

It all contributed to another slow start for the Cowboys, who’ve been outscored 45-30 in the first half of their first three games.

“That’s the million-dollar question. I wish I had the answer to that,” Bohl said, referencing the early holes UW has dug for itself in road games at Nevada and CSU. “I think some decision-making at the beginning part (of Thursday’s game) really had an impact. Ball security is going to be certainly important for us. We’re looking at a repertoire of plays and what we call to make sure we maybe leverage what we do the best. … We’re going to really focus on that as much as what we can.”

CSU’s lead grew to 17-0 early in the second quarter before UW’s offense settled in, though the Cowboys had to lean more on their passing game on a night in which CSU largely controlled the line of scrimmage.

That’s rarely the case for Wyoming’s veteran offensive line, one that has four starters back from last season and has a reputation as one of the best units in the Mountain West when it’s intact. That wasn’t the case Thursday as left tackle Rudy Stofer and right guard Logan Harris weren’t available for undisclosed reasons.