'Not our brand of football': Wyoming looks to clean itself up after miscue-filled rivalry loss

LARAMIE -- On Wyoming’s third offensive snap, Colorado State’s Marshaun Cameron stepped in front of Levi Williams’ pass and returned the interception 30 yards for a touchdown.
Disaster struck again on the Cowboys’ ninth offensive play when Cameron got to Williams on a blitz and knocked the ball loose. Dequan Jackson recovered the fumble for the Rams, who were in the end zone a play later for a quick 14-0 lead.
It was foreshadowing for the kind of performance that’s been uncharacteristic of Wyoming during Craig Bohl’s tenure. The final result was a 34-24 loss Thursday that snapped the Cowboys’ four-game Border War winning streak, one that ended with plenty of miscues and discombobulation.
“It’s definitely not our brand of football, and it’s definitely something we’re going to have to talk about and communicate in our meetings (Friday),” linebacker Chad Muma said.
A couple of plays before Williams’ fumble inside an empty Canvas Stadium, UW was flagged for a false start. Then the Cowboys called their first timeout as players ran on and off the field in confusion. Three possessions later, Bohl ripped his headset off in frustration when the Cowboys again didn’t have the right personnel in the game, causing UW to burn another timeout with the play clock running down.
It all contributed to another slow start for the Cowboys, who’ve been outscored 45-30 in the first half of their first three games.
“That’s the million-dollar question. I wish I had the answer to that,” Bohl said, referencing the early holes UW has dug for itself in road games at Nevada and CSU. “I think some decision-making at the beginning part (of Thursday’s game) really had an impact. Ball security is going to be certainly important for us. We’re looking at a repertoire of plays and what we call to make sure we maybe leverage what we do the best. … We’re going to really focus on that as much as what we can.”
CSU’s lead grew to 17-0 early in the second quarter before UW’s offense settled in, though the Cowboys had to lean more on their passing game on a night in which CSU largely controlled the line of scrimmage.
That’s rarely the case for Wyoming’s veteran offensive line, one that has four starters back from last season and has a reputation as one of the best units in the Mountain West when it’s intact. That wasn’t the case Thursday as left tackle Rudy Stofer and right guard Logan Harris weren’t available for undisclosed reasons.
Redshirt freshman Latrell Bible got the start in Stofer’s absence while Zach Watts and Blayne Baker rotated in at guard, but the Cowboys had a hard time keeping CSU out of their backfield. The Rams limited UW to just 3 yards per carry and racked up 14 tackles for loss, including six sacks.
“We had good calls for good stuff. We just lost a lot of one-on-one battles,” Williams said. “They did some stunts that just really confused us up front.”
Yet despite the seemingly constant pressure, Williams hung in the pocket long enough to hit big plays down the field to help the Cowboys stay close. The redshirt freshman threw for a career-high 321 yards on just 19 completions, helping UW cut the deficit to 24-14 at the half before the Cowboys clawed back within a possession twice in the second half.
But the Cowboys struggled to get out of their own way at times with eight penalties totaling 83 yards, both season-highs for a team that finished in the top 30 nationally in penalties per game last season (5.1) and was averaging just 26.5 penalty yards this season. One flag in particular proved costly with the Cowboys threatening to trim the deficit to single digits on the opening possession of the second half.
Williams connected over the middle with Isaiah Neyor, who broke free for 37 yards to move the Cowboys to CSU’s 18-yard line. But the freshman receiver was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for spinning the ball after the play, which backed up UW 15 yards. Two sacks moved the Cowboys out of field-goal range, and a botched punt attempt resulted in a fumble that gave the ball back to CSU near midfield.
The Cowboys didn’t get any closer than a touchdown the rest of the way despite finishing with a season-high 465 total yards. UW didn’t generate any extra possessions after failing to record a takeaway of its own, finishing minus-3 in the turnover department.
“If you look at the stat sheet, we had yards and everything else,” Bohl said. “Colorado State made some plays when they needed to, and then we did some things where we shot ourselves in the foot. To overcome that kind of margin, we needed to really clean some things up. And we didn’t. We’ve got a lot of young players out there, and we’ve got to learn from this.”
Assuming the Cowboys actually play the next game on their schedule, they've got eight days to regroup before hosting Air Force next Saturday. The Falcons will be coming off a bye after their game this weekend against Army was postponed because of coronavirus-related issues.
Much of the focus for UW during that time will be cleaning itself up.
“It’s the 24-hour rule,” Muma said. “We’ve got to clean up those crucial mistakes that we had (Thursday) as a team and just better prepare ourselves for this upcoming week.”
