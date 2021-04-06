Now 'healthy, happy', Sean Chambers wants to finish what he's started at Wyoming

Still, this spring hasn’t come without an alteration. Chambers has changed his jersey number from No. 12 to No. 2, which Bohl said even caught him off guard Tuesday.

“Sometimes I know he’s got a very determined look and other times he’s got a great smile. It’s super for him to be out there,” Bohl said. “I can tell you it’s great to see him, but I didn’t know who the hell he was. He had No. 2 on as opposed to No. 12, so he gave me a little switcheroo there. But if it makes him feel better, I’m all for it.”

Chambers’ new number has some significance to him since his brother wore it when he was younger -- “It was always a big number and a big deal to him, so to wear that number and have him watch me, that’s a cool feeling,” he said -- but the swap has just as much to do with Chambers wanting nothing to do with his recent past.

“Just felt I had to do something different,” Chambers said. “No. 12 just wasn’t really working the last three years. It was just bad juju.”