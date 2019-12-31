Offensive explosion leads Wyoming to Arizona Bowl rout of Georgia State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

His 51-yard scoring toss to Ayden Eberhardt with 32 seconds left in the second quarter sent Wyoming to the break with a 24-10 lead. The Cowboys, who came in with the nation’s No. 6-ranked rushing defense, held GSU to 68 yards rushing after halftime.

All three of Williams' touchdown passes came on third down. Wyoming’s offense, which held the ball for nearly 34 minutes, stayed on the field by going 11 of 17 on third down. The Cowboys, meanwhile, held GSU to just 3 of 13 on the money down.

"He was composed," Bohl said. "He made a lot of big plays. Had a couple of things we wish he could've had back, but for a freshman or any quarterback, I thought he played with great poise and composure. I want to say that (offensive coordinator) Brent Vigen did a great job with him. Some people may think that was a bold step playing a freshman quarterback, but it really wasn't. I think that was the right move."

Said Valladay, "Everybody's going to have their moment. And when your number is called, like coach Bohl said, just be ready."