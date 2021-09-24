On the road again: Wyoming Cowboys prepared for trek to New England

LARAMIE – While the Cowboys were celebrating last Saturday’s victory at War Memorial Stadium, JD Jordan’s mind was a million miles away.
Actually, Wyoming’s equipment operations director was thinking about the team’s roughly 1,185-mile trip to East Hartford, Connecticut, for this Saturday’s game against UConn at Rentschler Field (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).
“The process was normal,” Jordan said. “We just accelerated the timeline.”
UW’s equipment crew, which also includes assistant director Matt Orbany and 11 student managers, spent Sunday making sure the contents for the equipment truck would be packed and ready to roll when the big rig pulled out Tuesday night.
The seamstress the athletic department uses had the rips and tears on the uniforms stitched up and the dry cleaner pressed the coaches' pants shortly after the 45-12 win over Ball State.
Then Jordan started checking off the 90 or some items on his to-do list as the equipment truck was loaded before its early departure.
For a typical Mountain West road trip, the equipment truck leaves Thursday night.
The line items – beside the obvious helmets, pads and uniforms -- included in the packing process: Athletic tape, cleats and cleat cleaners, coaches' game clothes and headsets, compression shorts and shirts, dry-erase boards, footballs, Gatorade, girdles, gloves, hampers, helmet repair kits, a medical tent, medicine balls, photography and radio equipment, rain jackets and shoes, Red Bull and sodas (for coaches), sideline fans and generators, sports nutrition bars and drinks, stationary bikes, taping tables, tights, towels, trunks and water coolers.
“It’s quite a bit of stuff,” Jordan noted.
Once the Peterbilt-powered truck, which also serves as a moving billboard for Wyoming football, was headed eastbound and down, the process was temporarily out of Jordan’s hands.
But UW’s partnership with Arrow Moving and Storage of Cheyenne has worked well in getting the team’s football equipment from Laramie to college towns coast to coast.
“I’ve had the same drivers every week since I got here in 2018,” Jordan said. “They’re kind of an extension of my staff. That’s how I treat them. The expectation they have for me is they’re included on planning and knowing where we’re going. Once the schedule is released, we have a little conference call and walk through it so they know what I’m expecting and we don’t have any curveballs.”
The planning details include figuring out which hotels are best for unloading equipment. The drivers usually provide Jordan with an update on their progress and ETA by 7 a.m. the morning after departing.
Orbany and Brent Vernon, the program’s director of operations, flew out to East Hartford in advance to meet the truck upon its arrival at the team hotel to help coordinate the on-site operation.
The only time the equipment truck has been thrown off schedule due to inclement weather or other bumps on the road in recent years has been on the way back to Laramie.
“The drivers give themselves a pretty good cushion in case they have traffic or they hit construction,” Jordan said. “They are very prideful that they deliver on time. I've yet to run into a situation that I've been unable to conquer. I mean, there used to driving in the Rocky Mountain region.”
Grass is greener in Connecticut
The first road game of the Craig Bohl era was in Eugene, Oregon, against 2014 Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota and the Ducks, who played in the inaugural College Football Playoff title game that season.
UW has also played non-conference games in Pullman, Washington; East Lansing, Michigan; Boone, North Carolina; Lincoln, Nebraska; Ypsilanti, Michigan; Iowa City, Iowa; Las Cruces, New Mexico; Columbia, Missouri; San Marcos, Texas; and most recently DeKalb, Illinois, over the last eight seasons.
The trek to UConn is one of the longest in program history.
In 2009, the Cowboys’ played Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Florida, which is about 2,107 miles away from Laramie. UW has also played in SEC country over the years at Mississippi (1,314 miles), Tennessee (1,419), Georgia (1,543) and Florida (1,823).
"I went to Florida Atlantic when I was a graduate assistant at that time," Vernon said. "Other than that this would probably be the longest trip for sure."
Outside the lower 48, the longest trip the Cowboys make is when the team, and its equipment, make the seven-hour, 3,326-mile flight to Honolulu to play conference rival Hawaii. The Warriors will play in Laramie for the second consecutive season due to changes made to the 2020 schedule as a result of the pandemic.
UW’s flight to East Hartford, Connecticut, left Friday morning with a fuel stop in Minneapolis.
Due to the two-hour time change, Saturday’s breakfast at the team hotel downtown will be optional for players who want to sleep in to keep their body clocks in sync with Mountain Time.
“We try to stay on as much of a routine as we can, but it is going to be a lot longer trip,” Bohl said. “Typically, we try to have a pretty full day in Laramie and have our guys be able to attend classes and such. Unfortunately, the trip is going to require us to leave earlier than normal.
"The time change is going to be a little bit different. We’re going to slot some things and make some adjustments, but we try to stay with that schedule as much as we can.”
Bohl’s main concern was making sure the Cowboys were ready to play on grass at Rentschler Field. UW hasn’t played on a natural surface since a 26-22 loss at San Diego State on Oct. 12, 2019.
The team practiced on the North 40 grass fields during the week, and the equipment staff packed the players’ travel bags with the appropriate footwear options.
“We have seven-stud screw-in cleats,” Jordan said. “Everybody that’s going to travel will have a pair at their disposal. You can also wear the molded bottoms on grass. I’m anticipating their field being a little soft with the way the weather report looks for the next few days. They’re expecting rain (this week), so I’m expecting the ground to be soft and most of our guys will wear the seven studs.”
Jordan, of course, had this all planned out months ago. The Cowboys already tested out their grass cleats during fall camp. During pregame warmups the players will get a feel for which cleats they want to wear.
“There's going to be adversity,” running backs coach Gordie Haug said when asked about the length of the road trip. “We’ve just got to ride the wave and understand that, trust in each other, trust in your teammates and just attack it. It doesn't matter where we play, we're going to be physical and we're going to do what we need to.”
This will be the first time most of the current Cowboys have stepped foot in New England.
“I’ve been a lot of places, but I haven’t been to Connecticut,” said cornerback Azizi Hearn, who is from Oceanside, California, and played in the Pac-12 at Arizona before transferring to UW. “I’m excited to go out there. You can’t forget it’s a business trip. We’re going out there to win a football game, and I’m going out there to do my job and have a good game.
“But it’s going to be cool to see Connecticut on the way to the hotel or on the way to the game or when we’re landing the plane or whatever.”
The art of the deal
UW was originally scheduled to play a marquee non-conference road game at Clemson this season. The ACC powerhouse bought its way out of the contract so the Tigers could instead play Georgia in the 2021 opener.
Athletics director Tom Burman was able to add UConn, an independent, to the schedule in May 2020 to fill out this fall’s non-conference slate.
Clemson paid UW seven figures to break the contract with UW that was originally agreed to in 2014.
“I signed that deal, but I signed it years ago,” Burman said. “Signing games that far out for guarantees is probably not smart because the guarantees were going up so fast. That game is $1.6 million in 2021 dollars, and we were getting $1.1. So we’re thrilled that we’re going to UConn.”
This will be the first meeting between the programs. The Huskies will not make a return trip to Laramie.
UW’s future non-conference schedules currently include road games at Illinois and BYU in 2022, Texas in 2023, Arizona State in 2024, Colorado in 2025, Central Michigan in 2026, Utah and North Texas in 2027, Texas Tech in 2028, Louisiana in 2029 and Arizona in 2030.
The Cowboys (3-0) – who opened as 29 ½-point favorites over the Huskies (0-4) – are only focused on celebrating their second road win of the season during the long flight back to Laramie on Saturday night.
“Our mantra is to go to 1-0, so that’s what we’re looking at,” Bohl said. “We’ve got to somehow get to 1-0 and we’ve got the University of Connecticut Huskies within our sights.”
