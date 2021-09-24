On the road again: Wyoming Cowboys prepared for trek to New England

“We have seven-stud screw-in cleats,” Jordan said. “Everybody that’s going to travel will have a pair at their disposal. You can also wear the molded bottoms on grass. I’m anticipating their field being a little soft with the way the weather report looks for the next few days. They’re expecting rain (this week), so I’m expecting the ground to be soft and most of our guys will wear the seven studs.”

Jordan, of course, had this all planned out months ago. The Cowboys already tested out their grass cleats during fall camp. During pregame warmups the players will get a feel for which cleats they want to wear.

“There's going to be adversity,” running backs coach Gordie Haug said when asked about the length of the road trip. “We’ve just got to ride the wave and understand that, trust in each other, trust in your teammates and just attack it. It doesn't matter where we play, we're going to be physical and we're going to do what we need to.”

This will be the first time most of the current Cowboys have stepped foot in New England.