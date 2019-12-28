Paying a price: What it costs for Wyoming to play in the Arizona Bowl

LARAMIE — For the third time in four years, Wyoming is part of the postseason. That means the Cowboys are in line for a sum of money just like the other 77 teams playing in a bowl game this year.

But not all of those sums are equal.

Bowl games will pay out hundreds of millions of dollars once it’s all said and done. Typically, the more prestigious the bowl game — the individual payouts from the College Football Playoff semifinals and the rest of the New Year’s Six bowls are in the millions — the better the pay.

Those kinds of games give participating teams, which are almost always from a Power Five conference, a real chance to make a profit once expenses are paid. That’s not the case for Wyoming, which will meet Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl in a New Year’s Eve matchup pitting two Group of Five foes against each other.

The harsh reality is the game will leave the Cowboys in the red.

“Unless you’re going to one of the major bowls — basically a New Year’s Six bowl — most of the rest are not that financially lucrative,” said Bill Sparks, Wyoming’s senior associate athletic director for business operations. “In fact, most of the time, you lose money on them. You just do.”