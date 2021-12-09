Pete Kaligis reflects on leaving Cowboys as longest-tenured assistant in Wyoming history

LARAMIE — It was not easy for Pete Kaligis to pack up his office at the High Altitude Performance Center last week.

Wyoming’s former defensive tackles coach made history on his way out the door.

Kaligis, the new associate head coach at Washington State, leaves as the longest-tenured assistant in UW history after spending the last 13 seasons (2009-21) on the sideline at War Memorial Stadium.

Only Lloyd Eaton’s 14 total years coaching the Cowboys, as an assistant (1957-61) and then head coach (1962-70), top Kaligis for longevity.

Fritz Shurmur was also at UW for 13 total seasons as an assistant (1962-70) and head coach (1971-74).

“I believe I am 9-4 in the Border War, which is a better stat,” Kaligis responded when told of the historical footnote.

Kaligis worked for Dave Christensen for five seasons and has been a key assistant on Craig Bohl’s staff for the last eight seasons.

UW was 9-4 against rival Colorado State, including a 31-17 win this season, with six bowl appearances during Kaligis’ time in Laramie. The versatile assistant coached the Pokes’ offensive line (2009-11), running backs (2012-13) and defensive tackles (2014-19).

“My greatest memory is just how Laramie raised us and took us in,” Kaligis reflected during an interview with the Star-Tribune. “And then the whole state of Wyoming and the support. I’ve met great people in my 13 years, and lifelong friends. That’s the best part.”

The Pokes’ current defensive ends coach, Marty English (2003-11, 2020-21), will handle Kaligis’ duties for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and is the tied with Larry Korpitz (1984-88, 1991-96) for the second-most seasons (11) working as a UW assistant.

Kaligis said his long-term stay at 7,220 feet was all part of the plan with his wife, Kristine, to stay off the coaching carousal while their daughter, Harlie Grace, and son, Cooper, were growing up.

“I do want to make sure that I thank my beautiful bride Kris for everything that she’s done and following my career and how she’s raised our two young kids,” Kaligis said. “When we first went to Wyoming, it was our goal was to make sure we were not moving so my kids could have a home and a stable place to stay with friends in the same school district.

“I’ve been very fortunate with all the people in the community that are important in my kids’ lives.”

Those roots in Laramie are still strong, so it wasn’t easy for new Washington State head coach Jake Dickert to pry Kaligis away to Pullman.

But the opportunity to return to his native state and coach in a Power 5 conference was something Kaligis couldn’t refuse.

“It was a really hard choice to make because family will always come first,” Kaligis said. “It was time to for a new chapter to begin to pour into more young souls.”

Kaligis reunites with Dickert, the former UW defensive coordinator who was promoted to head coach after guiding the Cougars to a bowl as the interim coach following the firing of Nick Rolovich for failing to comply with COVID-19 vaccination requirements for state employees in Washington.

After being a player on the Huskies’ 1991 national championship team, Kaligis will be on the other side of the Apple Cup rivalry.

“I’ve never put crimson on before,” Kaligis said. “It really wasn’t that hard.”

A part of Kaligis, who aspires to be a head coach down the road, will always bleed brown and gold.

Bohl said Kaligis did “an unbelievable job,” and senior defensive end Garrett Crall described him as the “backbone to this team.”

The longest-tenured assistant in UW history started to get choked up on the phone talking about the love he felt from the team walking out the door.

“Obviously, I have a lot of stories and there’s a lot of pictures flashing in my mind about everybody in the room,” Kaligis said. “I’m about tearing up thinking about it. They’re just great men. But I do know that they’ll be in my life forever. That’s most important.”

