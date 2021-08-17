Play a song of Wyoming again for me

LARAMIE — Over the last two decades, I’ve often described Wyoming as a great place to be from.
At some point in my life, which feels like it is going by at the speed of light, I realized Wyoming is still a great place to be.
And it’s where I want to be, which is why I decided to go full circle, personally and professionally, by accepting the challenge and responsibility of becoming the Star-Tribune’s new/old Wyoming Cowboys beat writer stationed in Laramie.
The timing of this job opportunity felt right for a myriad of reasons, but I was still looking for a sign about what to do as the reality of the move hit me like a ton of bricks.
During a soul-searching walk while visiting my parents in Buffalo, shortly after a much-needed rainstorm the night before, we came upon a fresh Brown-eyed Susan strip in full bloom.
That signal worked as a green light for me.
I called Jack Nowlin, an old friend who is now my new boss, to accept the gig 23 years after departing the Star-Tribune.
A lot has happened since 1998, when I left my hometown newspaper after a two-year stint covering preps and rodeos and tagging along with Ron Gullberg, the sports editor who gave me my break as a cub reporter, to cover the state’s beloved Cowboys.
Personally, I married the girl of my dreams at the end of that summer, moved to Colorado and started adult-ing. And I was blessed to become a #GirlDad three times.
Then I blinked and my little girls are suddenly a junior in college, a senior in high school and an eighth grader.
Professionally, I crossed off many items from the bucket list by covering the Denver Broncos for seven years, leaving locker rooms on deadline and soaked with champagne after the Colorado Avalanche won the franchise’s second Stanley Cup and the Colorado Rockies clinched the N.L. pennant during Rocktober.
I’ve interviewed childhood heroes John Elway, Michael Jordan and Wayne Gretzky. I’ve covered the World Series, NBA playoffs, Rose Bowls, U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, the Final Four, the Heisman Trophy presentation and the College Football Playoff.
But for a kid who grew up in Casper with a Sports Illustrated subscription dreaming of being a sportswriter, it still doesn’t get any better than a fall Saturday at the War or for a consequential game at the Dome of Doom.
That may explain why I stayed connected to my roots by writing four Wyoming-based books in my spare time over the years while working in Boulder, Colo., and Eugene, Ore.
My return to Casper for some cursory training was a surreal experience. I spent the afternoon trying to get up to speed at Jack’s desk in an otherwise empty newsroom while workers moved everything but the kitchen sink out of the building on Star Lane to the newspaper’s new temporary digs downtown.
The scene was a stark reminder of the dramatic changes in the profession during the digital age, and perhaps a window into an exciting chance for a fresh start.
Tuesday’s return to War Memorial Stadium to interview Craig Bohl and some players, either in a small group or one on one, was refreshing after years of fighting through scrums covering the Oregon Ducks.
A first day wouldn’t be a first day without computer glitches and late HR paperwork and some anxiety about catching up with the Cowboys after missing a chunk of camp.
I’m looking forward to getting my groove back and providing the Star-Tribune’s readers with accurate, consistent, high-end coverage of Wyoming football, basketball and more.
Making the decision to move to Laramie was not easy. My wife and two youngest daughters are going to stay on the West Coast until the school year ends in June. My drive through Washington, a sliver of Idaho and a never-ending stretch of I-90 in Montana was a trail of tears.
The short-term sacrifice will be worth it to live closer to my parents, my sister who lives in Douglas, my brother who lives in Denver and my oldest daughter who attends to the University of Denver. I’ll also be able to reconnect with life-long friends in Casper, Cheyenne and Colorado.
There’s no place I’d rather be. Let’s enjoy the ride together for as long as it lasts.
Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn