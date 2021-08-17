Play a song of Wyoming again for me

Personally, I married the girl of my dreams at the end of that summer, moved to Colorado and started adult-ing. And I was blessed to become a #GirlDad three times.

Then I blinked and my little girls are suddenly a junior in college, a senior in high school and an eighth grader.

Professionally, I crossed off many items from the bucket list by covering the Denver Broncos for seven years, leaving locker rooms on deadline and soaked with champagne after the Colorado Avalanche won the franchise’s second Stanley Cup and the Colorado Rockies clinched the N.L. pennant during Rocktober.

I’ve interviewed childhood heroes John Elway, Michael Jordan and Wayne Gretzky. I’ve covered the World Series, NBA playoffs, Rose Bowls, U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, the Final Four, the Heisman Trophy presentation and the College Football Playoff.

But for a kid who grew up in Casper with a Sports Illustrated subscription dreaming of being a sportswriter, it still doesn’t get any better than a fall Saturday at the War or for a consequential game at the Dome of Doom.

That may explain why I stayed connected to my roots by writing four Wyoming-based books in my spare time over the years while working in Boulder, Colo., and Eugene, Ore.