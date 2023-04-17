LARAMIE – Wyoming’s offensive line is supposed to be a strength in 2023.

The unit was significantly weakened on Saturday, however, when starting right guard Emmanuel Pregnon entered the transfer portal.

Pregnon, a powerful 6-foot-6, 318-pound third-year sophomore, has already received 15 offers from Power 5 programs, including Auburn, Colorado, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and UCLA.

The Cowboys were already missing tackles Frank Crum and Caden Barnett during spring practice due to injuries. UW must replace 2022 seniors Eric Abojei (left tackle) and Zach Watts (left guard).

“We’re still a little thin right now, but it’s giving some young guys like Wes King and Rex Johnsen some opportunity to go out and work,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said after last Thursday’s practice. "We are a work in progress there right now.”

Sophomore Jack Walsh is a solid replacement candidate at right guard after starting in place of an injured Pregnon in wins over New Mexico and Utah State last season.

Deshawn Woods, the highest-ranked recruit in program history, could also fill a hole in the fall but the talented redshirt freshman is not participating in spring practice while focusing on academics.

Backup quarterback Hank Gibbs, who was not getting reps this spring with the coaching staff taking a long look at Evan Svoboda, entered the portal on Friday. The former walk-on has received an offer from Northern Iowa at the FCS level.

Former UW quarterback Caden Becker, who moved to defensive end this spring hoping to get on the field in the fall, is also seeking a transfer.

The portal reopened on Saturday and will close on April 30, the day after the Brown and Gold game at War Memorial Stadium.

UW has lost 12 players to the portal since the end of the 2022 season, but only five of them have been signed by other programs.