Pokes QB Peasley, PK Hoyland earn Mountain West player of the week honors

LARAMIE – The Pokes hit rock bottom in Week 0.

Wyoming could not have scripted a worse start to the season than what transpired during its 38-6 loss at Illinois.

But quarterback Andrew Peasley and placekicker John Hoyland climbed to the top of the mountain after UW’s 40-37 double-overtime victory over Tulsa.

On Monday the Mountain West named Peasley the conference’s offensive player of the week and Hoyland the conference’s special teams player of the week after their performances Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

Peasley finished 20-for-30 passing for 256 yards and two touchdowns against the Golden Hurricane after totaling five completions and 30 yards against the Illini. He threw a 48-yard touchdown to Will Pelissier and a 51-yard touchdown to Joshua Cobbs to tie the score 34-34 with 6:19 remaining in regulation.

The Utah State transfer also led the Cowboys with 45 yards rushing. Peasley was previously named the MW offensive player of the week in 2020 after leading the Aggies to a win over New Mexico.

“I never get too high and too down,” Peasley said when asked his dramatic improvement between the first two starts of his UW career. “I try to stay level.”

Hoyland has been consistently good since bursting onto the scene two years ago when he was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of American.

The third-year sophomore from Broomfield, Colorado, was 4-for-5 on field goal attempts against Tulsa, making a career-long 55-yard try and two more clutch kicks in the overtime periods.

“We don’t talk a lot about individual performances, but anytime you receive that kind of notoriety that’s worth mentioning,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said of having two of his players honored by the MW.

Nevada defensive back Bentlee Sanders was the conference’s defensive player of the week after finishing with two tackles for loss and two interceptions during the Wolf Pack’s 38-14 win over Texas State.

No news is good news

No changes were made to UW’s depth chart entering this Saturday’s home game against Northern Colorado.

Bohl said every player who took the field against Tulsa finished the marathon win without sustaining a notable injury.

Titus Swen gutted through the game with bruised ribs suffered at Illinois. The Pokes are hoping their starting running back will look more like himself this week after finishing with 40 yards on 11 carries and losing a fumble at the Tulsa 5-yard line late in regulation.

“I don’t think he was 100 percent but he was Cowboy-ing up, as we would say,” Bohl said. “I don’t think he was at his best, but we appreciate his effort. He did some good things and hopefully he’s going to be a little bit healthier this week.”

Upon further review

After watching the film of the Tulsa game, Bohl felt the same about the win as he did in the emotional moments immediately after the four-hour contest ended in celebration.

It took all three phases of the game – Peasley’s passing, a defensive touchdown, a special teams touchdown and Hoyland’s heroics – to escape with the victory.

UW’s offensive line continues to be a strength. Peasley has not been sacked this season.

“Once again we protected the passer,” Bohl said. “We didn’t give up a sack, and some of that has to do where Andrew’s taking the football. He threw the ball much better, we caught the ball much better. We were efficient in that part of the game.”

Bohl would like to see the offense establish better tempo this week against the Bears after the unit stagnated with some three-and-outs to start the second half against Tulsa.

Defensively, the Pokes need to be more consistent rushing the passer and take a step forward in the secondary after allowing Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin pick them apart for 460 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Three of Brin’s targets – Keylon Stokes (169 yards, one touchdown), JuanCarlos Santana (102 yards, one touchdown) and Malachai Jones (103 yards, one touchdown) – finished with over 100 yards receiving.

“We stopped the run well,” Bohl said. The Golden Hurricane averaged 1.9 yards per carry with 61 net yards rushing. “But on the back end way too many yards in the passing game. We need to tighten our coverage down. Along with that we need to improve our pass rush. So there’s some combination of some things there.”

Beware of the Bears?

UNC opened its season with a 46-34 loss to Houston Baptist in Greeley.

Starting quarterback Dylan McCaffey, the son of Bears head coach and former Denver Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey, was injured during the game.

Backup Jacob Sirmon stepped in and nearly led a comeback with 226 yards passing in the fourth quarter.

The Bears, who finished with 543 yards of offense, including 425 passing yards, were within 39-34 and recovered an onside kick in the closing minutes before Houston Baptist put the game away with a fumble return for a touchdown.

Dylan McCaffrey (Michigan) and Sirmon (Washington) started their careers at Power 5 programs.

“We know a lot about a lot of their players,” Bohl said. “They’ve got some pretty significant names. Both their quarterbacks out of high school were both four-star recruits. So obviously they have ability.”

UW leads the all-time series with 18-5-3 over UNC, which has had trouble climbing the ladder in the Big Sky Conference since moving to the FCS level.

The Bears’ 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic and 40 players transferred out of the program after last year’s 3-8 finish.