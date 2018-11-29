LARAMIE -- Suspended Wyoming football player Youhanna Ghaifan trapped a hotel employee against a wall in an attempt to kiss her the morning of the Cowboys’ game against Colorado State, according to a police report obtained by the Casper Star-Tribune.
The incident occurred at the Fort Collins Marriott, where the Cowboys were staying before their Border War game on Oct. 26. Fort Collins police responded to a harassment call at 9:46 that morning involving Ghaifan, a junior defensive tackle for the Cowboys, and a hotel employee.
Ghaifan was charged with Level 2 false imprisonment and Level 3 harassment, both misdemeanors, based on information obtained by police once officers arrived on the scene. He was taken back to Laramie by a Wyoming staffer before the game and suspended indefinitely.
The Fort Collins Police Department released the report in response to a records request made by the Star-Tribune. Ghaifan did not immediately respond Thursday to a message seeking comment.
According to the report, a Wyoming football player approached the hotel employee after he removed the doorstop she had used to prop open the door of the room she was cleaning and asked her “if she wanted to have some fun.” The employee alleged the player then trapped her between the TV and the wall, pinned her arms against the wall and tried to kiss her before she pushed him away and told him she needed to leave.
The player was later identified as Ghaifan. The employee's name was redacted from the report.
According to the report, Ghaifan continued to try to kiss the employee. At that point, she told Ghaifan, in an attempt to get him to leave her alone, that she had a break in a couple of hours and needed to get back to work. Ghaifan asked for her phone number, which she gave him in an effort to get him to leave. Once he did, she immediately reported the incident to the hotel staff.
Police approached Ghaifan afterward in a separate room, and they told him they were there to investigate, according to the report. After Ghaifan told police his room was on the same floor, police told him they wanted to talk to him about an incident on the third floor involving a housekeeper, but “he advised that he wanted to remain quiet and wanted a lawyer,” according to the report.
Ghaifan wasn’t arrested but rather issued a summons to appear in court at a later date. He was scheduled for arraignment Thursday morning, according to The Coloradoan. He will appear at the Larimer County Justice Center on Dec. 12 for a disposition hearing on the two misdemeanor charges.
Ghaifan, who hasn't played since the Utah State game on Oct. 20, remains suspended. A team spokesman said Ghaifan is on track to graduate in December but has not taken part in any team activities since being suspended.
The 6-foot-4, 282-pound Ghaifan, a first-team all-Mountain West selection last season, had 20 tackles in the eight games he played in this season.
glad the employee is ok and if this truly happened kick him off the team and out of school.
