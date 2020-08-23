Potter: College football during a pandemic will bring NCAA's amateurism model to its knees

But surely college sports’ governing body is going to intervene here, right? The NCAA can put a stop to the silliness and just decide that no football will be played at schools that aren’t playing any other sports this fall or that have already moved classes only online, right?

Not so fast.

The NCAA canceled all spring championships at the pandemic’s onset back in March and has postponed most fall championships, including championship subdivision football, because it sponsors them. But the association doesn’t sponsor FBS bowl games or the College Football Playoff, which is run by the conferences, so it doesn’t have the authority to call them off. And if the NCAA technically has no say in the postseason, particularly when it comes to the Power Five conferences that already have autonomy from the association, it’s not about to chime in on the regular season now after leaving that decision to the conferences and their schools all summer.

Instead, it appears the NCAA is going to stand by idly as a handful of FBS conferences and their member institutions threaten to bring the association’s amateurism model to its knees.