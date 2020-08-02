Potter: No, college football isn't going into a bubble this fall

It makes you wonder what Major League Baseball was thinking. Granted, it’s difficult to sell grown men on separating from their families to go hole up somewhere hundreds if not thousands of miles away for months — and Major League Baseball did entertain the idea at one point only for players to balk at it — but players in the NBA and NHL saw the bigger picture (and, frankly, wanted to get paid) while baseball is dealing with potentially a big problem.

Less than a week into the start of the 60-game season, the Miami Marlins had at least 15 players and coaches test positive, an outbreak that’s caused the team to cancel every game since its win over the Philadelphia Phillies last Sunday. The Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals have also postponed their seasons after having multiple players and staff members test positive. Multiple players, including Milwaukee Brewers veteran outfielder Lorenzo Cain, have already opted out of the season.

Given the success the NBA and NHL have had containing the spread of the virus with their return-to-play plans, it begs the question: If going into a bubble could save the college football season, why doesn’t the sport just do it?