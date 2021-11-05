Q&A with Colorado State Rams beat writer Kevin Lytle

Wyoming hasn’t won a football game in six weeks and is 0-4 in the Mountain West.

Colorado State squandered its Mountain Division lead with head-scratching clock management in a loss at Utah State and followed that up by coughing up a 13-0 lead at home against Boise State.

Craig Bohl and Steve Addazio could really use a Border War win when UW hosts CSU in the 113th meeting between the rivals on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

The Casper Star-Tribune caught up with Kevin Lytle, the CSU beat writer for the Fort Collins Coloradoan, to get his insight on the Rams as they look for their second consecutive win over the Cowboys:

Ryan Thorburn: The Rams have had a bumpy season like their Border War rivals with some embarrassing home losses, impressive road wins and the costly Keystone Cops fire drill at the end of the Utah State game. What is the mood of the team after squandering a double-digit lead in last week’s 28-19 home loss to Boise State?

Kevin Lytle: The team is certainly frustrated after squandering what they, rightfully, saw as a golden opportunity in the last two weeks. The Rams could be in pole position in the Mountain Division. Instead, they are not only out of the title race but longshots for bowl eligibility. I think the team is glad it’s Wyoming week, an easy game to use to move on instead of dwelling on the last two losses.

RT: How much support does second-year head coach Steve Addazio, who was 44-44 over seven seasons at Boston College, have within the administration and the fan base after winning four of his first 12 games at CSU?

KL: Steve Addazio definitely is living in an awkward spot with the fan base, not fully through his own fault. He wasn’t a very popular hire, which he can’t control. But he’s also brought on frustration with some game management issues (most notably the Utah State loss), his refusal to hire a special teams coach and some of his public comments. His support seems solid from athletic director Joe Parker, who very staunchly defended him publicly in a podcast this week.

RT: UW head coach Craig Bohl noted that dual-threat quarterback Todd Centeio has really improved as a passer and tight end Trey McBride is one of the nation’s best players. How do you see the matchup between CSU’s offense and the Cowboys’ defense playing out?

KL: Todd Centeio probably has a good argument as the most improved player in the Mountain West. He went from 39% completion percentage (albeit in a small sample size) to an accurate (61% this season) passer who is also a big threat with his legs. He had great success last week escaping the pocket to damage Boise State and that’s been an important extra facet for CSU’s offense. Trey McBride is a flat-out star, he does it all as a tight end. It will be interesting because Addazio loves the ground game and was upset the traditional rushing attack failed last week. The Rams will try and use that frequently, but to me the game on that side of the ball will be decided by if CSU can be effective in the passing game and convert in the red zone.

RT: Quarterback Levi Williams, who scored the game-winning touchdown in the 2019 Border War and struggled during UW’s loss last year in Fort Collins, will make his second start of the season. Do you think the Rams’ stout defensive front can shut down UW’s running game and make Williams beat them?

KL: This could be what decides the game. CSU gave up a surprising 240 yards (7.1 yards per carry) on the ground in a season-opening loss to South Dakota State. Since then the Rams have been stellar against the run, including some eye-catching performances (28 yards for Toledo, 54 for Iowa, for instance). Boise State had a bit more success last week and Wyoming always seems to be able to run at least some on CSU. How Williams fares in the air could decide it. CSU’s front seven is great and when the Rams have pressure on the passer they’re hard to beat, but the secondary is vulnerable. Boise State kept Hank Bachmeier fairly clean last week and that was the difference.

RT: The Cowboys, who are on a four-game losing streak after a 4-0 start, are using the opportunity to get the Bronze Boot back as motivation this week. How important is this year’s game for the Rams and Addazio, who is literally limping into War Memorial Stadium with his own leg injury?

KL: This is definitely important for CSU, Addazio and his standing with fans. If the Rams lose to Wyoming after the previous two weeks of disappointment there will be some serious anger and frustration from supporters. Win and keep the Boot for the second year in a row? That eases a lot of pain. Don’t forget, a large part of Mike Bobo’s firing was because of his inability to beat rivals.

