Q&A with new Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez

LARAMIE – Gloria Nevarez made her first trip to "Laradise" to get a feel for Wyoming.

The new Mountain West commissioner attended the Cowgirls' game against UNLV last Thursday and witnessed the Cowboys' Border War win over Colorado State on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

Nevarez spent time with UW athletics director Tom Burman, football coach Craig Bohl and other staffers during the visit.

Before replacing Craig Thompson, the MW commissioner since the conference was formed in 1998 until his recent retirement, Nevarez was the commissioner of the West Coast Conference, and before that, she worked as a senior associate commissioner at the Pac-12 Conference.

During her 25-year career in collegiate athletics, Nevarez has served on the NCAA's Division I Transformation Committee and worked at Oklahoma, a Power 5 department committed to football, as well in the Pac-12 Cal, where she earned a law degree.

The Star-Tribune's Ryan Thorburn caught up with Nevarez, whose first official day as MW commissioner was Jan. 1, during her time in Laramie:

Thorburn: What's your first impression of Wyoming?

Nevarez: Oh my gosh, I love it. It is Laradise (laughs). It's got a really good vibe. I lucked out, the roads were clear, so I came in on 287 and got the scenic route in. It was gorgeous. It is a warm, welcoming place, great facilities.

Thorburn: Obviously it's a unique place in that it's the only four-year university in the whole state. It's not a heavily populated state, but the Cowboys are like the Denver Broncos of this state. How do you see Wyoming's importance to the Mountain West going forward?

Nevarez: To your point, it's a true college town. You can feel it. People are wearing the colors, the businesses all support and follow. They've been a huge part of the league, in both membership and governance, having a voice and having some senior-level administrators that have been around for a while. But also, just the contribution to the wins and losses

Thorburn: What are (Burman's) main issues he has brought up (with you) about Wyoming specifically?

Nevarez: We talked a lot, and I was asking him mostly what they need and want from the conference. This is not specific to Wyoming, but a lot of folks are concerned about name, image, likeness, the transfer portal, all the stuff with the transformation committee. So, those are kind of the high-level issues that are facing everyone right now.

Thorburn: Yeah, it seemed like for Craig Bohl it was a shocker that first year (of the one-time transfer rule) when guys were entering the portal and he was adjusting to the whole thing. I mean, you can't put the toothpaste back in the tube, so is your message for Mountain West schools to figure out how to live in this new world?

Nevarez: I served on the transformation committee, but we didn't have purview over name, image, likeness. That's in another sub-group with people much smarter than me. My personal hope is that we do jump in and put at least some toothpaste back in the tube. Because I think we need to really get our arms around pay for play. It's thinly veiled pay for play right now. If we can allow schools to have some involvement and provide some guardrails. On the one hand, I think student-athletes having NIL is good. On the other hand, I'm hearing about abuses. Promises or contracts not being fulfilled, not being paid, student-athletes signing away their rights in perpetuity. That's where the school plays a very important role.

Thorburn: Would you like the NCAA or the federal government to get involved with regulation?

Nevarez: The plan, as I understand it, for the NCAA to approach the federal government under (new NCAA president) Charlie Baker's leadership is threefold. As far as, one, level setting state law around NIL. That's difficult. In order to have any kind of national competition you have to have some level setting; you can't have state by state regulation in this area. Two, antitrust exemption and three, not naming student-athletes as employees.

Thorburn: Are you concerned about that California legislation (The College Athlete Protection Act) where they would be employees and would split the revenue?

Nevarez: Well, that's one of many bills that have been out there. I share that concern that we need a level set, and that has to come from the federal government. Because if California passes it, just like name, image, likeness, which California was kind of the leader in that, everyone will follow.

Thorburn: Wyoming was one of the schools that broke away from the WAC and Craig Thompson was hired when the Mountain West was formed. What's the main thing you took away from Craig and maybe some things he didn't get to that you need to address?

Nevarez: I really appreciate how Craig built this from scratch over decades. I went back through some of the history and in addition to earning recognition from the BCS, because that wasn't guaranteed once they created the conference, one of the other big legacy items that he had, among many, was creating the expanded playoff. If you look at when the articles were (written) when he first approached it and when it finally got implemented, it wasn't a quick turnaround. So, the persistence, the diplomacy, the politicking, he didn't come with a club just bashing people over the head, he really worked it through the system and garnered consensus. It was a long path, but I really appreciate that and the way he operated.

Thorburn: From reading some of Craig's comments, it seemed like once the 12-team playoff was finally approved he was ready to retire.

Nevarez: He's not alone. COVID burned a lot of folks out and he had certainly been in this business a long time and done so many good things. I may be the newbie in the FBS (commissioner) room, but I'm still one of the most tenured commissioners in the room. What does that say? (laughing). We've had a lot of churn.

Thorburn: (Burman) feels there is a window here, when you look at which teams are leaving the American (Athletic Conference) and with the top-six conference champions getting into the playoff (starting in 2024), the Mountain West needs to make sure it's at least the No. 6 football conference in FBS. How do you envision that happening?

Nevarez: I would say, one, we don't know what our future is going to look like. There's a lot of devils in the detail. But I would say our goal out of the 10 FBS conferences is always to be in the top half for sure. There's room for us there. If you look at our results, had we had the expanded playoff, I'm still waiting on the data on that from our folks, but we're pretty competitive in there, especially in a 12-team field. I'm really excited about where we sit in that ecosystem based on all the conference expansion, and who knows if that is finished yet.

Thorburn: Do you feel all 12 MW football schools are investing enough to get that done?

Nevarez: Yes, and I think we have a new bubble of transformation committee Division I membership standards coming down the pipe. I think the entirety of Division I, except maybe some elite schools at the top, are going to have to invest a little bit more. I think the whole enterprise has been making policy based on expense control and now with the transformation committee the hope is, look, this is the baseline, this is what we need to all do to provide a good student-athlete experience. So, let's get there.

Thorburn: I think an important part of (Thompson's) legacy was holding the conference together during all of the expansion. The Pac-12 is losing the Los Angeles market (with UCLA and USC leaving for the Big Ten), how concerned are you about losing membership to the Pac-12?

Nevarez: Day by day (laughing). It's hard because we've been living in a lot of rumor and hearsay and savvy use of the media is stirring up emotions as well. Day by day. I'm keeping really good communication with the schools. If I ever have a question, I'll reach out to the A.D.s and presidents and make sure we're all on the same page. That's about all we can do because until you're at the top, in a company, in a team, if you bring people in and they grow and get to the top of your organization they're going to get aspirational. You do what you do to keep your ecosystem competitive and viable. I don't think I would ever mount a campaign to keep a school from doing what's best for that school, but we also have to position the Mountain West to stay strong.

Thorburn: What has it been like transitioning from the West Coast Conference, where Gonzaga is a national brand and basketball is the main money generator, to the Mountain West where football drives the financial bus?

Nevarez: For me, it's getting back to football. The majority of my career has always been at FBS institutions. My stints at WCC have been the departure or anomaly. It's the engine that powers the train definitely. I appreciate the culture of it, I like what it brings to athletic departments. The WCC is a really special place. The basketball is the football and it's treated like that. I really love what those schools are about and what they've done. Even though they don't have the big football engines they're winning national titles. That's really cool and that's what I like about the Mountain West. Even though we have football, we're still very competitive across a lot of sports.

Thorburn: Would you consider non-football schools down the round if the Mountain West expands?

Nevarez: Wide open. I think we have to be really outside the box. Currently, and they were doing this before I came on board, we're mapping everything to not be so myopic and only look at it one way because this market is crazy.

Thorburn: Do you think the expended playoff will slow down expansion?

Nevarez: I do. I'm optimistic we'll settle into something here a little bit more stable. Everybody looks at membership or expansion in different ways. Some people look at it as football strength, are we getting more chances to get into the playoff. Is it media market? Is it media value? Those are two different things. Is it recruiting market? We are currently working through an exercise, OK, as a membership if we lose school A, what is Y? What is our priority ranking? If we lose school B, how does that impact us? Because every loss/add is a different filter that you have to ask, what do they bring? What have we lost? We talked about being aspirational. If there's a threat that we're losing, we kind of have to bring in new recruits and making sure they don't water us down but actually become additive.

Thorburn: The Mountain West is having another great basketball regular season. How important is it for some of these teams to start making runs in the NCAA Tournament?

Nevarez: Absolutely important. We all hope and dream for that. But continually sending four, five, six teams, that's who we are. That's really a special thing and that's not easy. After 32 (automatic qualifiers), there's only (36) at-large spots. So, to have five or six of those is huge. I think everybody is focused on getting that second 'W' in the tournament.

Thorburn: The Mountain West doesn't typically receive at-large bids to the women's tournament. What can be done to make it more than a one-bid league?

Nevarez: That one I don't know the answer to yet because I haven't really been around and really gotten into the departments and chatted with folks. I think from a conference perspective, we don't recruit athletes or hire coaches or build buildings. What we do is amplify the message. From my experience, especially at the Pac-12 and WCC, that linear exposure we can provide on our platforms does help in those three areas that campuses are working on.

Thorburn: I think fans enjoy the fact that most games not on network television stream on the Mountain West Network. How can you improve that product?

Nevarez: One, because the network has been around so long, the production quality on that platform is really good and it's really well produced. We have a team at the conference office who does that. I think the idea is to figure out how to really monetize that. I'm waiting to see what the Pac-12 does because there's been a lot of talk about them having a very robust streaming piece of their next media rights agreement. Ours will follow and so hopefully there will be some opportunity there for us.

Thorburn: How do you feel about the current Mountain West bowl tie-ins?

Nevarez: You never want to have a team left out with nowhere to go. There's a big question mark about what happens to the bowl market based on the expanded playoff. While we're all having conversations there's a little bit of wait-and-see on the expended playoff and how that's going to work.

Thorburn: The TV deal you inherited runs through 2027. Will that time to strategize about the next media deal go fast or are you worried about other conference's widening the financial gap over the next four years?

Nevarez: I think we're actually in a really good position. Having the Big Ten and the Big 12 and the Pac-12 go first and then we'll start negotiating a year prior to the expiration. I think we're really well positioned because the other two pieces that will fall are the NFL deal as well as the College Football Playoff. So, we'll have a good sense of what's available. With our windows in the western region there's typically a good opportunity for us.

Thorburn: Wyoming is scheduled to play Air Force and Colorado State (in football) the next few years. Have you thought about how you will keep the rivalries year in, year out with divisions going away?

Nevarez: I'm not even that deep into scheduling yet. In fact, I just asked for a list of all the rivalry trophies because apparently, we have a lot of them. So, I'm not there yet.

Thorburn: Are you looking forward to seeing what the Border War is all about?

Nevarez: Oh yeah. I've heard such great things about it, I can't wait. I actually saw a boot, I can't remember what sport it was in, but I heard it's going to be a great atmosphere.