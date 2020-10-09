Quarterback not the only position to be heavily evaluated during Wyoming's weekend scrimmage

LARAMIE — Wyoming’s quarterbacks will once again be under the microscope this weekend.
With the coronavirus pandemic wiping out spring practices, the on-field competition between Sean Chambers and Levi Williams to be the Cowboys’ starter didn’t begin until the Mountain West reversed course last month on its decision to postpone football indefinitely. UW coach Craig Bohl and offensive coordinator Brent Vigen will take another step in the fall camp evaluation process when the Cowboys hold their first scrimmage Saturday.
While Chambers and Williams are both in line to play once the real games start, one of them will take the first snap when UW’s offense takes the field during its Oct. 24 opener at Nevada. That trip is just two weeks away, so Saturday’s scrimmage is likely to go a long way in deciding who that will be.
“Decision making, taking care of the football, making sure we’re operating the offense how it should (operate) and making plays,” Bohl said of what he’ll be looking for from his quarterbacks in the scrimmage. “We run a pretty complicated offense, and it’s going to be fun to see those two guys go out there and really compete. We’ll evaluate that.
“They’ve spurred great competition on each day in practice, and we’re going to put them under some duress to make sure they handle different situations and pressure well.”
Chambers (12 rushing TDs), who’s fully recovered from the knee injury that ended his redshirt freshman season prematurely, and Williams (181 rushing yards in three games as a true freshman) have been productive contributors to the Cowboys’ running game in recent seasons. The larger focus has been on improving a passing game that’s been among the least efficient in the nation the last two seasons.
Despite owning one of the Mountain West’s top 4 rushing attacks during that span, UW has finished 125th or worse out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision programs in completion percentage and no better than 123rd in passing yards per game. Bohl said while consistency through the air won’t necessarily be the deciding factor in choosing a starter, it’s an area that will have to improve for an offense in search of more balance this fall.
“Some of those things come into the protection, the routes that are being run but then also just fundamentally making sure our (quarterbacks) have cleaned up some of their things,” Bohl said. “Brent Vigen has done a great job with them fundamentally. I’ve seen a difference. The ball is coming out a little bit quicker and more accurately. That’s really encouraging for us, but that’s the first step. I think for us to be more explosive on offense, we’ll need to throw the ball better.”
The most important position on the field will always be closely monitored, but it’s not the only one Bohl and his coaching staff will have their eyes on this weekend.
Even with the loss of right tackle Alonzo Velazquez, the Cowboys return one of the most experienced offensive lines in the Mountain West (67 combined starts) and have a backfield full of seasoned ball carriers, headlined by reigning Mountain West rushing champ Xazavian Valladay. But there’s plenty of competition at other spots on the field, particularly for a defense that’s had its share of attrition.
Here’s a look at some other positions that will be heavily evaluated during the scrimmage:
Defensive end
UW’s recent opt-outs have not only thinned the position but also have the Cowboys preparing for the season without a likely starter in Solomon Byrd, a freshman All-America selection last season after leading UW with 6.5 sacks.
Top backup Davon Wells-Ross also isn’t playing this season because of medical concerns related to the pandemic, so the Cowboys are left with limited experience at the end spot opposite senior Garrett Crall (11.5 career sacks). The starting job could come down to sophomores Teagan Liufau and Leevi Lafaele, who combined to play in 14 games last season as reserves.
There’s also Victor Jones, who’s drawn rave reviews from Bohl for his play throughout camp, though there may be a bigger need for Jones on the inside. Sophomore Jack Boyer and redshirt freshmen DeVonne Harris and Jaylen Pate are also in the mix as are true freshmen Oluwaseyi Omotosho, Cameron Smith and Braden Siders.
But most of the Cowboys’ newcomers won’t be available for the scrimmage after last week’s COVID-19 outbreak among the freshmen players.
Defensive tackle
The interior of UW’s defensive line also took a hit with Mario Mora and Claude Cole deciding to opt out, though the Cowboys feel good about Cole Godbout and Ravontae Holt at the top of the depth chart.
As of midweek, though, Holt, who’s working his way back from an ACL injury, still wasn’t participating in any contact work and may sit the scrimmage out. And Godbout and Holt will need a blow from time to time once games start, so the scrimmage figures to be an ideal time for coaches to start finding out who they can count on to fill the rest of the depth chart.
Jones, who was listed as a defensive tackle on the Cowboys’ two-deep last season, has proven to be the Cowboys’ most versatile player along the defensive front, lining up inside and out in the 21 career games he’s played. The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder figures to see his role increase significantly this season.
Senior Justis Borton played in 11 games as a reserve last season, but without much experience available behind those four this season, UW will need some of its youngsters to grow up in a hurry at the position. That group includes redshirt freshmen Alonzo Hall and Akili Bonner as well as true freshman Caleb Robinson, whom Bohl has mentioned as a pleasant surprise during camp.
Outside linebacker
UW has already found its successor to Logan Wilson at middle linebacker in junior Chad Muma, who finished fifth on the team in tackles as the Cowboys’ No. 3 linebacker last fall.
Who gets the first crack at replacing fellow NFL draftee Cassh Maluia on the outside, though, is still in flux.
Asked early in the week if anyone at the position had begun separating himself as the No. 1 option at outside linebacker, Bohl said it would likely be another week before he could start answering that question. But Muma gave some hints when he was asked about the linebackers who’d been frequently lining up beside him in practice.
“Charles Hicks, he’s lining up at the Will (outside linebacker spot),” Muma said. “Easton Gibbs is lining up out there as well. Shae (Suiaunoa) is. So I think it’s mainly those guys right now that are stepping up a little bit.”
Gibbs and Suiaunoa, a three-star recruit in UW’s 2019 recruiting class, are redshirt freshmen, which may give Hicks the edge on experience alone. A third-year sophomore, Hicks played in 12 games last season primarily as a special-teams contributor.
Tight end
The Cowboys still have experience here. It’s just a matter of how they want to utilize it all.
Casper native Josh Harshman, UW’s top pass-catcher at the position last season, has exhausted his eligibility, so UW needs to find a new TE1. There are a bevvy of competitors in junior Nate Weinman, sophomores Jackson Marcotte and Treyton Welch and junior college transfer Colin O’Brien, who may be the biggest wild card of the group.
The 6-6, 235-pound O’Brien, whom 247Sports ranked as the nation’s No. 7 junior college tight end prospect coming out of Saddleback (California) College, only had seven catches in his one season at Saddleback, though that was because Saddleback didn’t often use tight ends. It will be the exact opposite at UW, which often has multiple tight ends on the field simultaneously in its run-heavy offense.
But as vital as blocking is for UW’s tight ends, with the returning group having combined for just nine career catches to this point, there’s an all-around void to fill at the position. Marcotte caught two touchdowns last season, which tied for the team lead.
“I think the tight end position is a position we have quite a bit of talent at, so we’re going to see who rises to the top of that group,” Bohl said.
Kicker/punter
To fill the void left by Cooper Rothe, the leading scorer in program history, UW used a scholarship to bring in Cornell graduate transfer Nick Null — a clear indication of the kind of expectations the Cowboys have for their new placekicker.
With Ryan Galovich out of eligibility and Tim Zaleski opting to give up football, Null could also handle punting duties this fall. But Bohl said early in camp the kicking game still had some work to do.
Buffalo native Luke Glassock figures to be Null’s stiffest competition for both jobs after redshirting last season. Freshman John Hoyland and Ralph Fawaz are also specialists listed on UW’s roster.
While both jobs appear to be Null’s to lose, Bohl said a final decision will likely be announced during the Cowboys’ first game week.
“When you lose a couple of experienced guys like that, you want somebody who’s performed on a college game field under pressure,” Bohl said. “Special teams are so important with all the points that accrued through kicks or just field position. That’s why we elected to do what we did (by recruiting Null).”
