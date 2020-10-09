Quarterback not the only position to be heavily evaluated during Wyoming's weekend scrimmage

Senior Justis Borton played in 11 games as a reserve last season, but without much experience available behind those four this season, UW will need some of its youngsters to grow up in a hurry at the position. That group includes redshirt freshmen Alonzo Hall and Akili Bonner as well as true freshman Caleb Robinson, whom Bohl has mentioned as a pleasant surprise during camp.

Outside linebacker

UW has already found its successor to Logan Wilson at middle linebacker in junior Chad Muma, who finished fifth on the team in tackles as the Cowboys’ No. 3 linebacker last fall.

Who gets the first crack at replacing fellow NFL draftee Cassh Maluia on the outside, though, is still in flux.

Asked early in the week if anyone at the position had begun separating himself as the No. 1 option at outside linebacker, Bohl said it would likely be another week before he could start answering that question. But Muma gave some hints when he was asked about the linebackers who’d been frequently lining up beside him in practice.

“Charles Hicks, he’s lining up at the Will (outside linebacker spot),” Muma said. “Easton Gibbs is lining up out there as well. Shae (Suiaunoa) is. So I think it’s mainly those guys right now that are stepping up a little bit.”