Recruiting rewind: Wyoming Cowboys 2019 class ready to lead the team forward

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl believes Wyoming’s 2022 recruiting class is going to impact the program sooner rather than later.

The Cowboys signed 14 scholarship players and also announced the addition of a preferred walk-on Wednesday.

“We were able to do our homework on them,” Bohl said. “I’m not saying we’re perfect, but we were able to dig in and dot our i’s and cross our t’s. We’ve done better than most.

“I think in two or three years you’re going to say, ‘Dammit, Craig said they were going to be pretty good and they are.’”

Only time will tell how good the incoming crop of freshmen will be, but it’s safe to say the 2019 recruiting class signed three years ago made its mark this season and will lead UW next fall.

The group is headlined by starting quarterback Levi Williams and star wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, who connected for nine touchdowns during the final five games of the regular season.

Williams has completed 57.8% of his passes with eight touchdowns and five interceptions since replacing Sean Chambers, who started the first seven games of the season and has completed 50.8% of his passes with six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Neyor leads the team with 39 receptions for 701 yards (20.3 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns.

Titus Swen, another prominent member of the 2019 class, is second on the team in rushing with 737 yards and seven touchdowns behind senior starter Xazavian Valladay (984 yards, five touchdowns).

The class also produced starting tight end Treyton Welch and starting fullback Parker Christensen.

Latrell Bible has been a key cog on the offensive line and is projected to replace Keegan Cryder as the starting center. Running back Dawaiian McNeely and wide receiver Alex Brown have flashed their talents and should have bigger roles next season.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Easton Gibbs is second on the team with 78 tackles and will lead the unit next fall when senior All-American Chad Muma is playing in the NFL.

Shae Suiaunoa, who was listed as a quarterback by the recruiting services in the 2019 recruiting database, is Muma’s backup this season at middle linebacker.

Jaylen Pate has been starting at one defensive end spot since Solomon Byrd was injured, and DeVonne Harris is in position to replace super senior Garrett Crall as the starter at the other defensive end spot next season.

The 2019 class should have one more starter for UW’s matchup with Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday at Albertson’s Stadium in Boise (1:30 p.m., ESPN).

Keonte Glinton is expected to fill in at nickel back for Keyon Blankenbaker, who has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

“If you look at next year’s schedule, it’s going to be competitive,” Bohl said. “But I think the (2019 class) is going to put us in a really good position. It’s not like we’ve got a bunch of no-names and I’m looking down at my yellow pad here going, ‘What the hell are we going to do?’

“I think we’ve got some players in that group.”

Seventeen of the 24 original signees are still on the roster, but the class has experienced attrition and tragedy.

Linebacker Isaiah Abdullah (now at Tennessee-Martin), wide receiver Jerome Cooper, defensive end Alonzo Hall, cornerback Jordan Murry and cornerback Caleb Roberson entered the transfer portal.

Defensive back Allen Smith was dismissed from the team after being charged with aggravated assault and battery.

And defensive tackle prospect Naphtali Moimoi drowned before getting a chance to play for the Cowboys.

The remaining members of the 2019 recruiting class will have a chance to help the Cowboys (6-6) close out a disappointing season in the Potato Bowl before leading the program through winter conditioning, spring practice and into the 2022 opener at Illinois.

“We feel really good about that group,” Bohl said. “I felt good about last year’s seniors. This is going to be a learning experience. Just because you’ve played a lot of games and had a lot of (wins) behind that record doesn’t mean you’re just going to show up and it’s going to be handed to you.”

