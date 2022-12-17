Remembering Cody native and coaching legend Mike Leach

LARAMIE – The “Pirate” planted his flag throughout the football map.

Mike Leach attended BYU, where he played rugby, and not football, as an undergraduate. He received his law degree from Pepperdine in Malibu but decided to become a low-paid assistant coach instead of a high-priced practicing attorney.

Stops at have-nots Cal Poly, College of the Desert, Iowa Wesleyan and Valdosta State would be added to the resume. Leach even had a stint coaching the Pori Bears of Finland.

Eventually, Leach made the “Air Raid” offense, which he helped creator Hal Mumme take to the SEC as his mentor’s offensive coordinator at Kentucky, mainstream.

During his 21 seasons as an FBS head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Leach compiled a 158-107 record with 19 bowl appearances and six Associated Press top-25 finishes.

The singular coaching star from Cody remained a Cowboy at heart.

“He had a great passion for the Cowboys,” Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said. “He constantly followed our football team; he was always sending texts. He would say he was a proud citizen of the state of Wyoming and pulled hard for the Cowboys always.”

Leach died Monday at the age of 61. His legacy as one of football’s most unique characters and influential innovators will live on at all levels of the sport.

“I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Mike over the last several years,” Alabama’s Nick Saban, considered the greatest coach in major college football history, said Tuesday. “I never quite knew where our conversations were going, but they always made me smile.

“His teams were well-coached and challenging to defend," Saban continued. "They played with poise and toughness, which is a credit to his leadership."

Leach’s Cougars opened the 2018 season with a 41-19 victory over the Pokes. He was asked in a postgame media scrum outside the visiting locker room at War Memorial Stadium about Washington State closing the game on a 28-0 run playing at 7,220 feet.

“I’m from the state, and we used to talk about elevation all the time, and I love talking about it myself, just like I like talking about jackalopes,” Leach said. “I sold a lot of jackalopes to people to this day from back east that think that there are spots out west where jackrabbits actually have horns. And I actually have one at my house, so if someone ever asks is that real, I say, 'You’re damn right, it’s real.'

“We used to talk about elevation the same way. So, I think there’s being in shape and not being in shape.”

To Saban’s point, Leach loved having conversations about any subject – aliens, Bigfoot, candy corn, Geronimo, hypothetical mascot fights, pirates, sovereign immunity laws in Texas, wedding planning – besides X’s and O’s.

The stiff-arming doesn't change the fact that the shrewd simplicity of Leach’s spread offense changed the sport at all levels.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was among those influenced by the Air Raid. Leach’s sequoia-sized coaching tree includes Kliff Kingsbury (Arizona Cardinals) Lincoln Riley (USC), Sonny Dykes (TCU) and Josh Heupel (Tennessee).

“I witnessed it and felt it,” Bohl said of Leach’s imprint on the game. “Mike had the ability, to coin a phrase, he could take things that are complicated and make them simple. Almost all of the routes and the route trees that he had; those were all installed during his fall camp. He had answers but he wasn’t constantly tinkering with tons of new things. He was brilliant at stretching the field vertically and horizontally.

“What also people don’t understand, when we played them, he came out and ran the ball down our throat. I think he just had a great pulse. Really, he was a genius and he left us too soon. He left an indelible impression. If you look at his tree of his, quote, disciples, they’re some of the forward-thinking coaches in our game right now. He had a huge impact on that.”

Bohl, whose run-first style of offense is the polar opposite of the Air Raid, was the defensive coordinator at Nebraska when Leach’s scheme was still a shock to the system as the Oklahoma offensive coordinator and then Texas Tech’s head coach.

Four of the nine most prolific passing seasons in FBS history were executed by Leach’s quarterbacks.

“I think he really was an iconic figure in college football,” Bohl said. “I first came to know about Coach Leach when he was hired by Bob Stoops at Oklahoma. I looked at his resume, I was at Nebraska at the time, and saw that he had attended Pepperdine law school. My college roommate (Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson) was a classmate of his, so I asked my roommate what his thoughts were. He said he was an eccentric person, he constantly was chewing big ballpoint pens to where they were no longer recognizable, and he said he was somewhat eclectic. All very accurate.

“I watched them when he became the head coach at Texas Tech and I would cringe because the ball would be on their own 15-yard line, it would be fourth down, and he would be launching one up. I often wondered what his defensive coordinator thought at that time.”

Bohl came to view Leach as “a dear colleague” and they even enjoyed drinks together one night at the Fiesta Bowl.

Prior to the UW-Washington State game in Laramie, Leach made an “impassioned” plea to speak to Bohl’s Cowboys before kickoff.

The request was as bold as his play-calling.

“Which I declined,” Bohl said. “Conventional wisdom would say you wouldn’t allow that. And so, I held firm, but to this day I regret maybe our players not having an opportunity to hear some golden nuggets from Coach Leach.”

So why did Leach, who was part of Cody's 41-40 triple-overtime win over Laramie in the 1976 state high school championship game at Deti Stadium, take the road less traveled from to Provo instead of becoming a Poke?

The pirate aficionado explained the decision to attend BYU in “Swing Your Sword,” his aptly titled autobiography.

“If you go away for a fresh start, people have no expectations – they don’t know you, so you’re not bound by your past,” Leach wrote. “You can build on your best qualities without being pigeonholed by the expectations of people who may have known you your whole life.

"Even though I went to one of the more conservative schools in the country, because I struck out on my own, I found college to be amazingly liberating.”

Rest easy, Pirate.

