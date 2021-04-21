Replenished depth, more comfort comes with heightened expectations for Wyoming's defense

“The defense was kind of like a foreign language,” senior safety Esaias Gandy said. “It was like speaking Spanish or something.”

But whether it be personnel or time, UW’s defense didn’t get stuck on what it didn’t have. The unit instead did the best with what it did have.

UW allowed the 16th-fewest yards in the Football Bowl Subdivision on average (328 per game), the fourth straight season the Cowboys have finished in the top 45 nationally in that category. The Cowboys ranked 24th in points allowed (21 per game), the fourth straight season they’ve been in the top 30. Some of their other statistical rankings nationally? 21st in run defense, 29th in pass defense (a significant improvement from 105th the previous season), seventh in red-zone defense, 30th in third-down conversion percentage defense and 24th in sacks.

In other words, UW’s patchwork group didn’t do just enough to get by on that side of the ball. By the end of the season, the Cowboys were one of just 16 FBS teams that yielded less than 5 yards per play.

“In October, I had no idea,” Sawvel said. “But as the season went on and you realized who these players were, how hard they worked and they’d gotten better every week, in the end, you look up at it and go, ‘OK I could see that.’