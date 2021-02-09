Report: Wyoming expected to hire Iowa assistant Tim Polasek as offensive coordinator

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl’s search for his next offensive coordinator is reportedly ending almost as soon as it began.

Wyoming is expected to hire Tim Polasek to fill the position, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. Polasek has spent the last four seasons as the offensive line coach at Iowa.

The move would be yet another coaching reunion for Bohl, whom Polasek coached under at North Dakota State before Bohl took the UW job ahead of the 2014 season. Polasek, who coached running backs on Bohl’s NDSU staff from 2006-12, served as offensive coordinator for three seasons at NDSU before moving on to Iowa.

Polasek would replace Brent Vigen, who was Bohl’s offensive coordinator at NDSU before following Bohl to UW. Vigen, who also served as the Cowboys’ associate head coach for the last four seasons, was hired by Montana State as its head coach Monday.