Report: Wyoming expected to hire Iowa assistant Tim Polasek as offensive coordinator

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl’s search for his next offensive coordinator is reportedly ending almost as soon as it began.
Wyoming is expected to hire Tim Polasek to fill the position, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. Polasek has spent the last four seasons as the offensive line coach at Iowa.
The move would be yet another coaching reunion for Bohl, whom Polasek coached under at North Dakota State before Bohl took the UW job ahead of the 2014 season. Polasek, who coached running backs on Bohl’s NDSU staff from 2006-12, served as offensive coordinator for three seasons at NDSU before moving on to Iowa.
Polasek would replace Brent Vigen, who was Bohl’s offensive coordinator at NDSU before following Bohl to UW. Vigen, who also served as the Cowboys’ associate head coach for the last four seasons, was hired by Montana State as its head coach Monday.
Under Polasek’s direction in 2015, NDSU’s offense, led by future first-round NFL draft pick Carson Wentz, racked up more than 432 yards per game as the Bison won their fourth straight Football Championship Subdivision title. NDSU ran for 235.2 yards per game that season and ranked third in the FCS in first downs and fifth in third-down conversion rate.
Polasek has also had coaching stops at Northern Illinois (2013) and Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he coached quarterbacks (2003), receivers/tight ends (2003-04) and defensive backs (2005). He also coached tight ends and fullbacks while on Bohl’s staff at NDSU and served as the Bison’s special teams coordinator from 2010-12.
A native of Wisconsin, Polasek played collegiately at Concordia University, where he is the program’s all-time leading passer. He still holds single-game and single-season records there for touchdown passes, passing yards, completions and completion percentage.
