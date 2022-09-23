Rivalry renwed: Wyoming Cowboys play No. 19 BYU Cougars Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium

PROVO, Utah – The story began here 100 years ago.

Brigham Young University defeated Wyoming 7-0 in the first meeting between the two programs as members the Rocky Mountain Faculty Athletic Conference in 1922.

The Cowboys played every year from 1929-42 until World War II interrupted the series.

The Black 14. The inaugural Western Athletic Championship game meeting. The two schools breaking away to found the Mountain West Conference. BYU leaving the MW for independence. The Poinsettia Bowl.

Another chapter to the bitter rivalry will be written when UW visits No. 19 BYU on Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium (8:15 p.m., ESPN2).

“I know this: We’re going to be jacked up and ready to play,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “It’s really going to come down to executing. There’s going to be a hard edge we’ll have, and I’m sure there’s going to be a hard edge BYU has.”

The Cowboys (3-1, 1-0 MW) are coming off three consecutive home wins, including the thrilling 17-14 upset of Air Force eight days ago, after opening the season with a lopsided loss at Illinois.

Andrew Peasley, who took some snaps in relief of Logan Bonner during Utah State’s loss to BYU last season, is completing 60.2% passes with three touchdowns and two interceptions despite the shaky start in Champaign.

“I have a lot of respect for them. I wouldn’t necessarily say I love them,” Peasley said of the Cougars. “Just coming from a Utah school, everyone wants to be the best in Utah, so it was always super competitive, a lot of talking going on during that game. At the end of the day, they are always a solid team. …

“I think we have a shot, I really do, but they’re good.”

The Cougars (2-1), who are 21 ½-point favorites over the Pokes, climbed to No. 12 in The Associated Press poll after beating reigning Big 12 champion Baylor 26-20 before getting blown out 41-20 at Oregon.

“We will find out a lot about our team in the next week,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said after getting drubbed by the Ducks. “It is time to basically play like we can. Be consistent. Not really happy with the result.”

Jaren Hall continues BYU’s rich quarterback tradition. The redshirt junior is completing 68.8% of his passes this season with five touchdowns and one interception.

“They’re big up front and also really fast,” UW defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole said. “Keeping Hall in the pocket is going to be huge for us.”

BYU’s offensive line, considered to be one of the nation’s top units entering the season, struggled in the run game against Baylor and Oregon, generating a total of 144 yards rushing and averaging 2.5 yards per attempt.

“Their quarterback, I can’t say enough about him,” UW defensive tackles coach Oscar Giles said. “They made a big issue about the running game, but they can run the ball. We have our work cut out for us. …

“It’s not about BYU, it’s about Wyoming football. It’s about our D-line, how can we get much better than the week before?”

Nose tackle Cole Godbout and Bertagnole dominated the line of scrimmage against Air Force. The secondary will have to shine against BYU with receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua possibly returning to the lineup after missing the past two games with injuries.

Hall passed for 305 yards without his top two targets against Oregon. Starting running back Chris Brooks is a 230-pound senior.

“They are who they are and it will be a big, big challenge,” Bohl said. “Personally, I have not been to Provo before. I understand it’s a pretty electric atmosphere. As a coaching staff and players we’re excited about playing.”

UW will try to help out the defense by establishing the running game, converting third downs and staying on the field for long drives as it did against Air Force.

Titus Swen and Dawaiian McNeely combined for 144 yards against the Falcons as UW out-gained the nation’s top rushing team on the ground.

“You look at college football these days and it’s a lot of high-scoring games, taking shots every other play,” Peasley said. “I think our offense, if we’re in control, can take possessions from Air Force, which is a rare thing. I thought we did that well. I thought we were a mature team kind of managing the game and scoring when we needed to score at the end there with Titus.”

If the Pokes are able to keep the game close, the visitors appear to have a significant edge at placekicker.

John Hoyland is a Groza Award candidate after making 11 of his first 12 field goals attempts, including a 55-yard try against Tulsa, this season. BYU’s Jake Oldroyd has missed his last three field goals.

“Thanks for reminding me of that,” Bohl said when asked about taking the third-youngest team in the FBS on the road to face BYU, which still has some players on the roster who were on the team when the Cougars beat UW 24-21 in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl. “Every year is a unique year. What has been really enjoyable about our players is I don’t know if they knew they were 17-point underdogs last week. They just went out and played. They’re getting better and they play hard and they’ll do the same thing.”