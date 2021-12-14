Rock Springs' Isaac Schoenfeld will make dream a reality by signing with Wyoming

LARAMIE –Wyoming signed a two-star running back prospect from Rock Springs High two decades ago.

That worked out pretty well for the Cowboys and John Wendling, the only in-state recruit in the program’s 2002 class.

After leading the Tigers to a state championship in 2001, Wendling developed into an all-Mountain West first team strong safety during his senior year with the Pokes in 2006 and then played seven seasons in the NFL.

Now Isaac Schoenfeld will continue the tradition when he signs a letter-of-intent to play at UW during a ceremony Wednesday at Rock Springs High.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound two-star prospect led the Tigers to the state championship game and is the only in-state recruit in Craig Bohl’s 2022 class.

“I remember when I was little and we were going to a game, I told my dad I wanted to be a Cowboy one day,” Schoenfeld said. “It has come true. He told me I'd have to work for it, and that's what I did.”

Schoenfeld, one of 11 known verbal commitments in UW’s class entering the early signing period that begins Wednesday, didn’t think the dream would be a reality until his sophomore year when he made the Tigers’ varsity squad.

“It means everything to our program, to our town and most importantly to Isaac,” Rock Springs head coach Mark Lenhardt said. “This is a kid who was on the B team in junior high. He continued to develop and work at it and get better and kind of came into his own. I think he's a good example for a lot of young players out there who are maybe discouraged to stick with it.

“Early on in Isaac's high school career, I don't know if he thought he would even play on the varsity, let alone be our first Division I signing in nearly 20 years.”

UW offered Schoenfeld a scholarship following his junior season, after he was named to the Class 4A all-state team on offense and defense.

Brent Vigen, Bohl’s longtime offensive coordinator, tried to recruit Schoenfeld to Montana State after becoming the Bobcats’ head coach.

But Schoenfeld, who verbally committed to UW in June after making an unofficial visit, knew he would be moving east down I-80 from Rock Spring to Laramie after high school.

“It was super relaxing, just kind of knowing that no matter the outcome of the season, I was going to continue to play football,” Schoenfeld said. “It also made me want to go and prove myself and to show Wyoming that I deserved the scholarship. That's what I did. I went out every day, every practice and every game just doing my best.”

During his senior season, Schoenfeld finished with 477 receiving yards, 670 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns. He also had 2.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks.

The Tigers lost to Sheridan, 45-27, in the state title game last month, but Schoenfeld had 11 receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown and also forced and recovered a fumble in his prep finale at War Memorial Stadium.

“He played, in my opinion, his best game in his last game,” Lenhardt said. “Not a lot of people can say that. That's something that stands out with Isaac on the field for sure.”

Schoenfeld did a little of everything in high school, including punting. Right now, the UW coaching staff is projecting him as a tight end in college.

The Cowboys’ tight end room will include veterans Treyton Welch, Jackson Marcotte, Colin O’Brien and former Sheridan standout Parker Christensen.

“When he goes and plays one side of the football and he's getting coached every single day for a good chunk of the year, he's going to continue to improve. I think Isaac’s ceiling is really high,” said Lenhardt, who also coached current UW starting right guard Logan Harris at Torrington. “At our level, you have to get your best guy in positions to make plays. And that's what we did with him.

"Now when he moves to college, and they can really hone in on his technique and develop him even further, I think he's going to grow quickly.”

UW was a developmental program when Wendling arrived, and Bohl has further emphasized the tradition with a strong track record of turning lightly recruited prospects and in-state players into NFL draft picks.

This could work out pretty well for the Cowboys and Schoenfeld.

“It was probably like one of the bigger things I looked at, whether I go on and play in the NFL or something like that, I just want to be in a program that's successful and has dudes,” Schoenfeld said. “I knew like Josh Allen and Logan Wilson, and coach Bohl has coached quite a bit of people in the NFL right now.

“It was cool to see that and it made my decision a little bit easier, and this is where I wanted to go.”

