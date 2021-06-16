Rock Springs standout Isaac Schoenfeld commits to Wyoming

Wyoming football didn’t have to go far to land its latest commitment.

Rock Springs High standout Isaac Schoenfeld gave his verbal pledge to the Cowboys earlier this week. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Schoenfeld plays tight end and defensive end for Rock Springs but is being recruited to UW as a tight end.

Schoenfeld, a rising senior, joins the likes of quarterback Caden Becker and receiver Jaylen Blizzard in the Cowboys’ 2022 recruiting class, but he’s the first in-state product to join the class. A Star-Tribune Super 25 selection last season, Schoenfeld caught 37 passes for 610 yards as a junior and has 49 catches and eight receiving touchdowns in his high school career so far.

Should Schoenfeld follow through with his commitment and sign with UW as anticipated, he’ll be the latest in-state scholarship player to ink with UW. The recent list includes Andrew Johnson (Cheyenne Central), Caleb Driskill (Thunder Basin), Parker Christensen (Sheridan), Frank Crum (Laramie) and Blayne Baker (Sheridan).

