Rock Springs standout Isaac Schoenfeld commits to Wyoming
UW FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Rock Springs standout Isaac Schoenfeld commits to Wyoming

  • Updated
Isaac Schoenfeld, Rock Springs High School

Rock Springs' Isaac Schoenfeld is shown in a game against Cheyenne Central last season in Cheyenne.

 Contributed photo

Wyoming football didn’t have to go far to land its latest commitment.

Rock Springs High standout Isaac Schoenfeld gave his verbal pledge to the Cowboys earlier this week. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Schoenfeld plays tight end and defensive end for Rock Springs but is being recruited to UW as a tight end.

Schoenfeld, a rising senior, joins the likes of quarterback Caden Becker and receiver Jaylen Blizzard in the Cowboys’ 2022 recruiting class, but he’s the first in-state product to join the class. A Star-Tribune Super 25 selection last season, Schoenfeld caught 37 passes for 610 yards as a junior and has 49 catches and eight receiving touchdowns in his high school career so far.

Should Schoenfeld follow through with his commitment and sign with UW as anticipated, he’ll be the latest in-state scholarship player to ink with UW. The recent list includes Andrew Johnson (Cheyenne Central), Caleb Driskill (Thunder Basin), Parker Christensen (Sheridan), Frank Crum (Laramie) and Blayne Baker (Sheridan).

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

What happens if the Suns do not have Chris Paul for the Western Conference Finals?

College sports reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

