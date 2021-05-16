Rome Weber returns to Wyoming's secondary while navigating fatherhood

LARAMIE — Had it been a choice that might have only affected him, Rome Weber would have played football last season.

Nowadays, though, Wyoming’s defensive back has much more to think about than himself.

Weber rejoined the Cowboys’ football program this spring after nearly a year away, and he did so following a major addition to his life. He’s long been a son, student and athlete, but he recently became a father when his first child, Rome Kentrell Weber, was born on Dec. 16.

“That was crazy, man,” Weber said of holding his son for the first time inside Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie. “I was a little scared at first because they’re so small and you don’t want to hurt him or anything. But holding him for the first time, that’s a great experience. That’s something I’ll never forget.”

Naming their newborn was the easy part for Weber and his girlfriend, Kristina Cantrell. They wanted their son’s name to have at least some variation of theirs, so they switched up the spelling on Cantrell’s last name to come up with baby Rome’s middle name. It’s different than his dad’s middle name, so baby Rome isn’t a Junior.