Running back Trey Smith to return for third season at Wyoming

LARAMIE -- Count Trey Smith among Wyoming’s senior football players who will be back for another season.

Smith told the Star-Tribune on Thursday he will return for his third season at UW next fall, keeping one of the Mountain West’s top rushing duos intact. The Cowboys’ running back has rushed for 715 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games since joining UW’s program as a graduate transfer.

“I’m just thankful for another opportunity to play with my teammates and in front of the fans,” Smith said. “And we want that (Bronze) boot back.”

Smith, who’s on track to receive his master’s degree from UW next fall, joins defensive end Garrett Crall and receiver Ayden Eberhardt as UW seniors who’ve publicly announced they will be returning for another season. Another year of competition is an option for all fall sport student-athletes since the NCAA granted them an extra year of eligibility in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

