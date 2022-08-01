San Diego State hopes to celebrate 100th season with Mountain West championship

LAS VEGAS – There isn’t a program in the Mountain West with more momentum than San Diego State.

The Aztecs will celebrate 100 years of football this fall after winning the most games (12) in program history last season and finishing No. 25 in the final Associated Press poll.

SDSU is moving into its new home – the state-of-the-art, 35,000-seat Snapdragon Stadium – starting with the Sept. 3 opener against Arizona.

The Aztecs are also considered to be at the top of the list if the Pac-12 decides to expand after losing UCLA and USC to the Big Ten.

“We’re in a great conference,” SDSU head coach Brady Hoke said at the MW media day event. “The Mountain West, with the competitiveness and the people that we play against, is a great conference. And we love the conference. The commissioner has been great. We’ll see what happens.”

Whether SDSU stays or goes, Hoke’s focus is on winning the MW championship. Last year’s loaded team was hit with a COVID-19 outbreak before the title game and lost to Utah State.

Hoke must replace nine players who are heading to NFL training camps, including MW defensive player of the year Cameron Thomas and Ray Guy Award winner Matt Araiza.

“We had a good year, but the goal is to win the championship,” Hoke said. “When you don’t do that you go back to work and you look at what you do well.”

The Aztecs were able to fill some holes by adding seven transfers, including projected starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister, who backed up Justin Herbert for two seasons at Oregon and started 20 games at Virginia Tech.

Burmeister, a dual-threat QB from La Jolla, California, gives SDSU some dynamism at the position the program has been missing.

“He’s done a tremendous job as a leader and with the grit that he plays with. I’m excited about what he can do. He’s a competitive guy,” Hoke said. “It’s a boost for us as a team because he gives us a consistency.

"I usually don’t talk about quarterbacks, believe me, but he’s done a great job of asserting himself into how we do things.”

Burmeister will have one of the best receivers in the MW to throw to in Jesse Mathews, who caught nine of the team’s touchdown receptions last season.

Chance Bell is an outstanding running back and Jordan Byrd, one of the nation’s top kick returners, should also get some touches.

With eight new starters on offense, the Aztecs will lean on a defense led by preseason co-MW defensive player of the year Patrick McMorris and all-conference linebacker Caden McDonald.

The defensive line should be stout again with Hawaii transfer Justus Tavia joining his brother Jonah Tavia in the middle and Keshawn Banks disrupting opposing quarterbacks from the edge.

SDSU was picked to finish second in the West Division in the preseason MW poll behind Fresno State.

“It’s another time to prove everybody wrong about how they view us,” McDonald said. “We always have a chip on our shoulder and we’ve always been seen as underdogs. Between the first snap of the first game and the last snap of the last game is where the Aztecs prove it.”

SDSU will play at reigning Pac-12 champion Utah on Sept. 17 after beating the Utes last season at their temporary home in Carson, California, while construction on Snapdragon Stadium was being completed.

The Aztecs plays Mountain Division favorite Boise State (Sept. 30) and West Division favorite Fresno State (Oct. 29) on the road.

Wyoming, which isn’t scheduled to play at Snapdragon Stadium until 2024, will not play SDSU during the regular season.