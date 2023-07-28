LAS VEGAS – Brady Hoke was all smiles as he posed for the team picture with his 11 head coaching peers at the Mountain West media day event here at Circa Resort & Casino.

But clearly San Diego State leadership was not happy the Pac-12 was unable to put together a media rights deal in time to extend an invitation to the Aztecs before they crawled back to the conference after exchanging breakup and reconciliation letters with commissioner Gloria Nevarez over the summer.

And so much for that future conference rivalry with Colorado.

The Buffaloes announced Thursday they are officially roaming back to the Big 12, which could either help SDSU’s case for inclusion in the Pac-12 or completely sink the weakest Power 5 conference.

Now the focus for Hoke’s Aztecs, picked to finish fourth in the preseason MW media poll, must shift to the field for the 2023 season.

“I didn’t know enough,” Hoke said of the behind-the-scenes push by SDSU to get into the Pac-12.

“And I’m glad, because I didn’t need to know. That’s past us and we have moved on to things we can control.”

The Aztecs have used a formula similar to Wyoming in recent years that includes leaning on a strong running game, stout defense and special teams to grind out wins.

Hoke finally found some balance on offense after inserting Jalen Mayden in at quarterback.

The lefty passed for 2,030 yards with 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over the final eight games to help get the program to a bowl game after a 2-3 start.

The addition of offensive coordinator Ryan Lindley, the former SDSU standout and NFL player/assistant coach, should help Mayden take his game to new heights this fall.

The Aztecs feature tight end Mark Redman, an all-MW first-team selection, and have some talented wide receivers in Mekhi Shaw and Raphael Williams.

“This will be Ryan’s offense,” Hoke said. “It will be a little different than what you saw last year, and I’m really excited about what he brings.”

SDSU has some rebuilding to do on both the offensive and defensive lines, which is the focus of fall camp.

The defense features an outstanding cornerback in Dezjhon Malone but safety Patrick McMorris, one of the best players in the MW last season, beat the Aztecs to the Pac-12 by transferring to Cal.

The linebacker spot is sold with the return of Cooper McDonald and the addition of New Mexico transfer Cody Moon.

“I remember we played New Mexico two years ago, and watching their defense and watching (Moon),” Hoke said. “I don’t want to say he mesmerized me, but I was always looking to see where he was and what he was doing.

“Then after the game, I shook his hand and said, ‘I really like how you play.’

“Then he ended up here. I think he brings some toughness to us, but he has got a good football I.Q. and he runs well.

Jack Browning, who handles the punting and placekicking duties, is the preseason MW special teams player of the year.

The Aztecs, who would have to pay a $35 million exit fee to join the Pac-12 in 2024, will host UCLA on Sept. 9 at SnapDragon Stadium and play Oregon State on Sept. 16 in Corvallis.

Preseason MW favorite Boise State (Sept. 22) and reigning champion Fresno State (Nov. 25) both visit SDSU.

“We want to win a championship and we haven’t done that since 2016,” Hoke said. “So, we’ve got a lot of work to do but I’m excited about what is ahead of us.”

The Aztecs, who defeated UW for the 2016 title in Laramie, do not play the Pokes in the regular season.

The next scheduled meeting between the teams is in 2024.