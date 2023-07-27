Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a 12-part series previewing the Mountain West teams in reverse order of the preseason media poll.

LAS VEGAS – A lot has changed since Brent Brennan was hired six years ago.

San Jose State made the climb from Mountain West bottom feeder to 2020 conference champion.

“I had black hair then,” Brennan, now wearing gray locks, quipped at last week's MW media day event. “This job will get you.”

The Spartans, after posting a 12-12 record over the past two seasons, are picked to finish fifth in the preseason MW media poll despite having the conference’s preseason offensive player of the year in quarterback Chevan Cordeiro.

SJSU must replace several program legends on the other side of the ball, including 2022 MW defensive player of the year Villami Fehoko and fellow all-MW first-team selections Cade Hall and Kyle Harmon.

“That’s just a ton of production to lose and a ton of experience to lose,” Brennan said. “It’s going to be fun to watch. There were some good young players behind them and guys that maybe you haven’t seen yet.”

Defensive tackle Soane Toia, linebacker Jordan Cobbs and free safety Tre Jenkins are the players SJSU will lean on up the middle.

The Spartans don’t exactly get to ease into the season with a Week 0 game at USC, which returns reigning Heisman Trophy winner and projected No. 1 2024 NFL draft pick Caleb Williams.

“Welcome. Glad you’re finally here. Now you get to go tackle Caleb Williams, which nobody can do,” Brennan said of the challenge of facing the dynamic quarterback. “Like watching the film, the guy is a magician.”

The good news is Brennan has the MW's version of Williams in Cordeiro, who led the conference with 3,251 yards passing and 23 touchdowns last season. He also ran for nine touchdowns, the most in the modern era for a SJSU quarterback.

During the Spartans’ win over Wyoming in Laramie last season, Cordeiro passed for a season-high 314 yards with one passing touchdown and two rushing scores.

In 48 career games, including 36 with Hawaii, Cordeiro has passed for 9,418 yards with 68 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

“He’s a fantastic player, he’s an awesome competitor, and we’re very fortunate he is with us,” Brennan said of the super senior signal-caller. “It was great he was making those plays for us and not against us because he shredded us when he was at Hawaii. He was such a handful. We got to see a lot of that show up last year on our side of it, which was great.”

Running back Kairee Robinson is looking to provide more balance after finishing with 752 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022. Justin Lockhart, the speedy Nevada transfer, is expected to be the team’s No. 1 wide receiver this season. SJSU returns four starters on the offensive line, including center Anthony Pardue.

The Spartans are likely going to have to score a lot of points early in the season until the defense settles in.

After facing the Pac-12 favorite Trojans, SJSU hosts Oregon State and the challenging non-conference slate concludes with a road game against Mid-American Conference favorite Toledo.

The Spartans get three teams picked ahead of them – Air Force, Fresno State and San Diego State – at home but face preseason favorite Boise State on the blue turf.

“I feel like we have a healthy program now,” said Brennan, who was 3-22 over his first two seasons. “I want to be like Fresno and Boise and San Diego State. I want to play for a conference championship every year, I want to play in a bowl game every year. That’s what I want for our team, that’s what I want for our university. We’re still chasing it.”

UW does not play SJSU in the regular season.