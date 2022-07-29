San Jose State Spartans looking to recapture 2020 magic with QB Chevan Cordeiro, experienced defense

LAS VEGAS – Brent Brennan tried to enjoy the entire climb from basement dweller to Mountain West champion.

But the San Jose State head coach admits his last visit to 7,220 feet was not a pleasant experience as the Spartans lost 24-9 to Wyoming on the way to a 1-11 finish in 2018.

“The elevation isn’t so bad. It was the rain, the sleet, the snow and the sun in the same game we had in 2018,” Brennan recalled. “When we went on the field it was so cold. I was like, ‘Oh crap.’ But it was a great game, and we always have really great games with Wyoming.”

SJSU, which will face the Cowboys on Oct. 1 at War Memorial Stadium, is picked to finish third in the West Division in the preseason MW poll.

After going 3-22 during Brennan’s first two seasons – one of the victories was over UW in 2017 when Josh Allen was unable to play due to injury – the Spartans are a mediocre 17-15 overall and 12-11 in conference play.

The outlier was the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when SJSU won the MW championship with a 7-0 record before losing to Ball State in the Arizona Bowl.

Several key players from the title team, including standout defensive ends Villiami Fehoko and Cade Hall and linebacker Kyle Harmon, are still around. The talented all-conference trio combined for 27 tackles and 5.0 tackles for loss during the Spartans' 27-21 win over UW last season.

“They’ve played a lot of football for us,” Brennan said. “To win in this conference, I think you have to be able to run the ball and stop the run. We’ll find out about us running the ball, but I think we’re going to be pretty physical with that front seven.”

SJSU added another player that performed well against the Pokes last season in transfer quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. During his final game at Hawaii, Cordeiro passed for 323 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 86 yards and a touchdown in a 38-14 victory over UW.

“He had instant respect and instant credibility on our team because they played against him for three years in a row and they know how good he is,” Brennan said.

The Spartans also added Nevada wide receiver Elijah Cooks and beefed up the offensive line with portal acquisitions.

With Cordeiro running the offense and nine starters returning on defense, Brennan believes his team can compete with Fresno State and San Diego State for the division title.

SJSU’s non-conference schedule includes a trip to Auburn and a home game against Western Michigan before its MW opener in Laramie.

“I think coach (Craig) Bohl and his staff are incredible,” Brennan said. “They do a great job, and that stadium is cool. I’m glad we’re out there in October and not November.”

Editor's note: This is the seventh in a series of 12 articles previewing Mountain West football teams based on order of their predicted order of finish in the preseason media poll.