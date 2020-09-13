Saturdays in Laramie this fall won't be synonymous with football. Where does that leave downtown businesses?

Twenty minutes later, a few more people trickle in, but you can still count the number of patrons on two hands. The Kentucky Derby, America’s most prestigious horse race, is scheduled to start around 5 p.m., and Small said that usually draws a bigger crowd. But the race, normally held on the first Saturday in May, was postponed to the holiday weekend because of the coronavirus outbreak, so Small isn’t sure what kind of turnout to expect this time.

“I might get crushed for the Kentucky Derby or I might have five people in here,” Small said. “We don’t have any idea.”

It’s hard to comprehend for a business that’s usually booming this time of year.

“Normally on a game day, we could be at capacity by 10 in the morning,” said Danny Punches, who’s owned Third Street with Small since 2008. “You’re looking at 65 people, so we could normally be at that capacity that quickly. Now there’s nothing.”

***

The gathering isn’t much bigger a couple of blocks away at the Buckhorn Bar and Parlor. Located on Ivinson Avenue, “the Buck,” as it’s more famously called, was originally built in 1900, making it the town’s oldest and most historic bar.