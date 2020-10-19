Sean Chambers is Wyoming's starting QB, but Levi Williams is still going to play

LARAMIE -- Sean Chambers is starting the season the same place he’s spent much of the last two calendar years on Wyoming’s depth chart: At the top.
Chambers will take the first snap at quarterback for the Cowboys’ offense in Saturday’s opener at Nevada. After a competition that UW coach Craig Bohl often referred to as tight between Chambers and Levi Williams, Bohl announced Monday that UW’s incumbent won the starting job again.
Bohl reiterated the plan is still to play both signal callers this season. Williams played four games last season as a true freshman and accounted for four touchdowns in UW’s convincing Arizona Bowl win over Georgia State in his first career start, creating real momentum for a quarterback competition heading into the offseason.
“I think both guys deserve an opportunity to play in the game,” Bohl said. “They’ve both shown good ability during the course of practice and last year.”
Once he was healthy again, though, the starting job always seemed like Chambers’ to lose.
Fully recovered from a season-ending knee injury that limited him to eight games last season, Chambers, a third-year sophomore, began camp with the edge on Williams based on experience, Bohl said. Chambers has started 11 of the 12 games he’s played, leading the Cowboys to a 9-2 record as a starter.
Monday’s confirmation that Chambers was remaining atop the depth chart came on his birthday. It also came two days after he was pegged as a team captain for the second straight season and nearly a full calendar year since Chambers sustained his injury against Nevada on Oct. 26 of last year.
“I think (Saturday) is either going to be 363 or 364 days to the day I got injured,” Chambers said. “There have definitely been some ups and downs with the injury and COVID. Definitely some uncertainty there, but to take the field this Saturday, it’s going to mean the world to me.”
Chambers has proven to be the Mountain West’s most dynamic runner at his position, racking up 896 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns so far in what’s amounted to a full season’s worth of games. Chambers’ 10 rushing scores last season were tied for 11th-most among Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks.
But, at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Chambers’ physical running style has taken its toll. He sustained a broken leg at the end of his true freshman season and hasn’t yet been able to get through a full season healthy. UW still plans to take advantage of Chambers’ mobility in its run-heavy offense, but Bohl said Chambers will have to be smarter about exposing himself to unnecessary hits -- a sentiment acknowledged by Chambers himself.
“I’m not going to go out there, throw my body around and take unnecessary hits if I don’t have to,” Chambers said. “If I’ve got the first down and the sideline presents itself, I’m going to walk out of bounds. I’m going to save my body.”
Chambers and Williams (60.3 rushing yards per game last season) have both displayed dual abilities at the position. The focus during the offseason has been improving efficiency in a passing game that’s ranked as one of the nation’s worst in recent years.
Chambers has thrown 10 touchdowns against just three interceptions, but his career completion rate is 46 percent. Williams completed just 49 percent of his passes in a much smaller sample size last season. Over the last two seasons, the Cowboys haven’t been any better than 125th out of 130 FBS teams in completion percentage and have ranked 123rd or worse in passing yards.
UW will need more from its quarterbacks in the passing game to help balance out an offense that’s ranked in the top 4 in the Mountain West in rushing during that span, though Chambers seemed to be finding more of a rhythm through the air before his injury last season. In his last six quarters, including the first half of the Cowboys’ 31-3 win over Nevada, he completed 62.5 percent of his passes.
“That’s definitely the plan,” UW offensive coordinator Brent Vigen said of being more balanced offensively. “I think we were making some strides, Sean in particular, when he got hurt last year. He started turning the corner.”
That could go a long way in deciding how the Cowboys handle their quarterback rotation. Bohl and Vigen said how frequent Chambers and Williams rotate will largely depend on how the game is flowing, though Vigen said the Cowboys are likely to formulate a specific plan this week on how to use both quarterbacks in the first half against the Wolf Pack and then go from there.
“I think if you tell a guy one thing and do another, that sets a bad precedent for a lot of reasons,” Vigen said. “Really, define (the rotation) the best we can. What we did against CSU (last season) when were rolling guys in and out, that is not the plan. That was really almost play by play.
“Sean’s the starter. Levi is going to play. What that looks like, I guess everybody will find out on Saturday.”
So for the second straight season, the first crack at running UW’s offense will go to Chambers, who’s been arguably UW’s most valuable offensive player since taking over as the regular starter nine games into his true freshman season. The Cowboys have gone just 3-3 in games Chambers hasn’t played since.
“He plays the (leadership) role really well not just on the field but in the locker room, the classroom and stuff like that,” senior offensive lineman Logan Harris said. “He kind of takes that lead that you need at the quarterback position.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
