Sean Chambers is Wyoming's starting QB, but Levi Williams is still going to play

“That’s definitely the plan,” UW offensive coordinator Brent Vigen said of being more balanced offensively. “I think we were making some strides, Sean in particular, when he got hurt last year. He started turning the corner.”

That could go a long way in deciding how the Cowboys handle their quarterback rotation. Bohl and Vigen said how frequent Chambers and Williams rotate will largely depend on how the game is flowing, though Vigen said the Cowboys are likely to formulate a specific plan this week on how to use both quarterbacks in the first half against the Wolf Pack and then go from there.

“I think if you tell a guy one thing and do another, that sets a bad precedent for a lot of reasons,” Vigen said. “Really, define (the rotation) the best we can. What we did against CSU (last season) when were rolling guys in and out, that is not the plan. That was really almost play by play.

“Sean’s the starter. Levi is going to play. What that looks like, I guess everybody will find out on Saturday.”