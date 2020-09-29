Sean Chambers opens fall camp as Wyoming's QB1, but 'there's no job that's secured'

LARAMIE -- As expected, Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers is at the top of the depth chart to start fall camp.

But there are still nearly four weeks to find out if that will remain the case.

UW coach Craig Bohl said nothing has been finalized as to who the Cowboys will start at quarterback when they open their conference-only season in late October. Chambers and redshirt freshman Levi Williams both started for UW last season, and Bohl said he’s been pleasantly surprised by what he’s seen from his signal callers through the first three practices given the Cowboys didn’t have any spring practices as a result of the coronavirus shutdown.

“I think our quarterbacks, by and large, are a little bit ahead of where I thought they’d be today,” Bohl said following UW’s practice Monday night.

Bohl added Chambers is starting out with the edge in the competition because of his experience. Chambers is easily the most seasoned quarterback on the Cowboys’ roster despite only being a third-year sophomore. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder has been UW’s regular starter since the end of the 2018 season when healthy, starting 11 of the 12 games he’s played.