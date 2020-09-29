Sean Chambers opens fall camp as Wyoming's QB1, but 'there's no job that's secured'

LARAMIE -- As expected, Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers is at the top of the depth chart to start fall camp.
But there are still nearly four weeks to find out if that will remain the case.
UW coach Craig Bohl said nothing has been finalized as to who the Cowboys will start at quarterback when they open their conference-only season in late October. Chambers and redshirt freshman Levi Williams both started for UW last season, and Bohl said he’s been pleasantly surprised by what he’s seen from his signal callers through the first three practices given the Cowboys didn’t have any spring practices as a result of the coronavirus shutdown.
“I think our quarterbacks, by and large, are a little bit ahead of where I thought they’d be today,” Bohl said following UW’s practice Monday night.
Bohl added Chambers is starting out with the edge in the competition because of his experience. Chambers is easily the most seasoned quarterback on the Cowboys’ roster despite only being a third-year sophomore. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder has been UW’s regular starter since the end of the 2018 season when healthy, starting 11 of the 12 games he’s played.
Chambers started the first eight games last season before sustaining a knee injury that cost him the rest of the season, his second season-ending injury in as many years. He’s been arguably the Mountain West’s most dangerous dual-threat quarterback with 12 of his 22 career touchdowns coming on the ground. Chambers ran for 10 scores last season and still finished as UW’s second-leading rusher (567 yards).
Williams played in three games as a true freshman in Chambers’ absence and got his first career start in UW’s Arizona Bowl win over Georgia State. He accounted for 524 yards and five scores in that limited playing time, but it was his performance in the bowl game -- 234 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and another one rushing -- that fanned the flames of a quarterback competition heading into the offseason.
Bohl even said going into the spring that he was leaning toward playing both quarterbacks this fall.
“We’re certainly going to be looking at things. We’ve always done that,” Bohl said Monday. “Sean is a little bit ahead simply because of the number of games he’s played, but Levi does some really good things.
"There will be some open competition. There’s no job that’s secured."
While Chambers and Williams have proven they can run, it’s the passing game where both need to make strides for an offense that’s been among the least productive in college football through the air the last two seasons. Chambers has completed just 46 percent of his career passes while neither completed more than 49 percent a season ago, though the sample size for Williams (39 pass attempts) was much smaller.
"Becoming a better quarterback and becoming a better passer, that’s obvious," Chambers said this summer, referencing what he emphasized this offseason. "And then another area I’ve focused on for myself is just becoming a better leader."
Nearly a year removed from surgery to repair some cartilage in his left knee, Chambers is fully healthy again. And Williams has bulked up to the point that he’s carrying more than 240 pounds on his 6-5 frame.
May the best man win.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!