Sean Chambers to begin fall camp as Wyoming's starting quarterback

They also threw an interception apiece, but the overall numbers were a far cry from what they’ve been for two quarterbacks who’ve combined to complete less than 50% of their passes during their careers. Chambers went 8 of 13 passing for 172 yards while Williams was 10 of 17 for 132 yards. Most of that production came in the first half.

“My play, it was OK (in the spring game),” Chambers said. “There were definitely some throws and some stuff I wish I had back, but I haven’t played much football in the last year. So I’m going to take it with a grain of salt and get back to work.”

The only question now is whether or not Chambers will actually take the first snap for UW three months from now when the Cowboys open their season against Montana State at War Memorial Stadium. Bohl said the plan all along was to name a starter after the spring, but that doesn’t mean things couldn’t change over the course of fall camp.

What Bohl sounded more certain of is that he won’t play two quarterbacks like he planned on doing heading into last season.