Senior defensive end Garrett Crall returning to Wyoming for another season
UW FOOTBALL

Senior defensive end Garrett Crall returning to Wyoming for another season

UW-UNLV Crall tackle

Wyoming defensive end Garrett Crall brings down UNLV tight end Giovanni Fauolo Sr. during their game Nov. 27, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Crall, a senior, announced Wednesday he will be returning for another season.

 Courtesy, UNLV Athletics

LARAMIE -- Wyoming will have its most experienced defensive lineman for one more season.

Garrett Crall will return for another season. The Cowboys' senior defensive end publicly announced his decision to return to the team Wednesday on Twitter.

"Through all the highs and lows of 2020, the best part of it all was the opportunity to return for a 6th year with my brothers," Crall tweeted. "Last ride is going to be a fun one. Back to work."

Crall, one of 13 seniors on this year's UW team (including graduate transfers), joins receiver Ayden Eberhardt as the only ones so far that have publicly announced their intentions to return to the team next fall, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all fall sport student-athletes by the NCAA in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Senior receiver and Sheridan native Dontae Crow entered the transfer portal last month.

A three-year starter, Crall has played in 41 games and is UW's active leader in tackles (147) and sacks (13.5) despite dealing with injuries throughout his career. The 6-foot-5, 233-pounder was limited to just three games this season after recovering from multiple offseason foot surgeries.

Still, Crall finished with 21 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks during UW's 2-4 pandemic-shortened season. Crall said late in the season that he wasn't sure what he would decide to do once it was over.

"Honestly right now I'm just focused on the present," Crall said then.

The Cowboys got their answer Wednesday, giving them some good news heading into the offseason.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

