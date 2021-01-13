Senior defensive end Garrett Crall returning to Wyoming for another season

LARAMIE -- Wyoming will have its most experienced defensive lineman for one more season.

Garrett Crall will return for another season. The Cowboys' senior defensive end publicly announced his decision to return to the team Wednesday on Twitter.

"Through all the highs and lows of 2020, the best part of it all was the opportunity to return for a 6th year with my brothers," Crall tweeted. "Last ride is going to be a fun one. Back to work."

Crall, one of 13 seniors on this year's UW team (including graduate transfers), joins receiver Ayden Eberhardt as the only ones so far that have publicly announced their intentions to return to the team next fall, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all fall sport student-athletes by the NCAA in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Senior receiver and Sheridan native Dontae Crow entered the transfer portal last month.

A three-year starter, Crall has played in 41 games and is UW's active leader in tackles (147) and sacks (13.5) despite dealing with injuries throughout his career. The 6-foot-5, 233-pounder was limited to just three games this season after recovering from multiple offseason foot surgeries.