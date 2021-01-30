Senior safety Esaias Gandy to return to Wyoming for fifth season

LARAMIE -- Another senior starter is returning to the back end of Wyoming's defense.
Safety Esaias Gandy plans to return for his fifth season in the program, a team spokesman told the Star-Tribune. Gandy, who started all six games at free safety this past season, is among a handful of seniors at this point who have decided to return for an additional year of competition. The NCAA has extended the eligibility of all fall-sport athletes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Strong safety Braden Smith will also be back for a sixth season, meaning the Cowboys' starting safety tandem will remain intact for another year. With Rome Weber, who started 12 games at free safety as a redshirt freshman, set to return to the team after opting out of the 2020 season, the Cowboys have no shortage of experience at the position.
Gandy earned all-Mountain West honorable mention honors after finishing second on the team with 45 tackles during UW's pandemic-shortened season. The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder also had 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack.
Gandy is the third senior defensive starter that's back in the fold for next season. Defensive end Garrett Crall, the Cowboys' active career leader in tackles and sacks, is also returning.
