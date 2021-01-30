Senior safety Esaias Gandy to return to Wyoming for fifth season

LARAMIE -- Another senior starter is returning to the back end of Wyoming's defense.

Safety Esaias Gandy plans to return for his fifth season in the program, a team spokesman told the Star-Tribune. Gandy, who started all six games at free safety this past season, is among a handful of seniors at this point who have decided to return for an additional year of competition. The NCAA has extended the eligibility of all fall-sport athletes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Strong safety Braden Smith will also be back for a sixth season, meaning the Cowboys' starting safety tandem will remain intact for another year. With Rome Weber, who started 12 games at free safety as a redshirt freshman, set to return to the team after opting out of the 2020 season, the Cowboys have no shortage of experience at the position.