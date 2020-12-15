Seven Wyoming players earn all-Mountain West honors

Muma had a breakout season in his first year as a full-time starter at middle linebacker. The 6-foot-3, 227-pound junior led the Cowboys with 71 tackles. He ranks second in the Mountain West and sixth nationally in tackles per game (11.8). Muma, who had a career-high 17 tackles against Colorado State on Nov. 5, also ranks 41st in the Football Bowl Subdivision in tackles for loss (1.3 per game).

Cryder, who earned second-team all-conference honors last season, has long been the anchor of UW's offensive line at center. Cryder, who's started all 31 games the last three seasons, helped pave the way for a running game that ranked second in the Mountain West and No. 17 nationally this season (219.5 rushing yards per game).

Hoyland burst on the scene in becoming the only freshman named to the all-conference teams. Taking over for Cooper Rothe, UW's all-time leading scorer, the true freshman made 13 of his 14 field goals this season and finished tops in the Mountain West in field-goal percentage (92.9) and scoring (9.2 points per game). His 2.17 field goals made per game are the most in the nation.

Neyor proved to be one of UW's most explosive playmakers as a redshirt freshman, averaging 31 yards on his eight catches. That would've led the nation had he caught enough passes to qualify for the national rankings. Neyor also had a 58-yard run against New Mexico.

Gandy finished second on the team with 45 tackles in his first season as UW's starting free safety, ranking 11th in the conference in tackles per game (7.3). Harris earned honorable mention honors for the second straight season after starting five of the Cowboys' six games at right guard. The Torrington native has started 16 games the past two seasons.

