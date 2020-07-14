You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Seven Wyoming players named to Phil Steele's preseason all-Mountain West team
View Comments
UW FOOTBALL

Seven Wyoming players named to Phil Steele's preseason all-Mountain West team

{{featured_button_text}}
Wyoming - New Mexico Football

Wyoming's Xazavian Valladay breaks into the end zone for a touchdown against New Mexico on Oct. 19, 2019 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 File, Star-Tribune

LARAMIE — Seven Wyoming players have been named to Phil Steele’s preseason all-Mountain West team as part of the football analyst’s college football publication released each summer.

Headlining the Cowboys’ selections are first-teamers Xazavian Valladay and Keegan Cryder. Valladay, a first-team all-MW selection last season, led the league in rushing (1,265 yards) as a redshirt sophomore. Cryder, a junior, is back to anchor UW’s offensive line again after starting 25 games the last two seasons, including all 13 at center a season ago.

Defensive end Solomon Byrd and linebacker Chad Muma earned second-team honors from Steele. Byrd was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America last season after leading the Cowboys with 6.5 sacks as a reserve. Muma, a junior, finished with 51 tackles last season as UW’s primary backup at the second level of the defense and is in line to take over for Cincinnati Bengals draft pick Logan Wilson at middle linebacker.

Defensive end Garrett Crall and offensive lineman Logan Harris were selected to the third team while safety Rome Weber got a fourth-team nod from Steele. Crall, a senior, is entering his third season as a full-time starter and has 126 tackles and 11.5 sacks for his career. Harris earned honorable mention all-MW honors last season after starting 11 games. The Torrington native has 25 career starts to his name.

Weber is coming off a redshirt freshman season in which he posted 38 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception. He’s entering his second season as the Cowboys’ starting free safety.

+2 
Xazavian Valladay

Valladay
+2 
Keegan Cryder headshot

Cryder

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News