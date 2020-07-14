Seven Wyoming players named to Phil Steele's preseason all-Mountain West team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE — Seven Wyoming players have been named to Phil Steele’s preseason all-Mountain West team as part of the football analyst’s college football publication released each summer.

Headlining the Cowboys’ selections are first-teamers Xazavian Valladay and Keegan Cryder. Valladay, a first-team all-MW selection last season, led the league in rushing (1,265 yards) as a redshirt sophomore. Cryder, a junior, is back to anchor UW’s offensive line again after starting 25 games the last two seasons, including all 13 at center a season ago.

Defensive end Solomon Byrd and linebacker Chad Muma earned second-team honors from Steele. Byrd was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America last season after leading the Cowboys with 6.5 sacks as a reserve. Muma, a junior, finished with 51 tackles last season as UW’s primary backup at the second level of the defense and is in line to take over for Cincinnati Bengals draft pick Logan Wilson at middle linebacker.