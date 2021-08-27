Sheridan's Parker Christensen emerges at tight end for Wyoming Cowboys

"I’m watching those guys on Sundays now going, ‘I blocked Logan and Cassh, dudes like that.’ So it really helped me a lot.”

Bohl knew Christensen was going to be an impact player in the program last season when he caught a short pass and turned the corner with a burst for a 21-yard gain at UNLV.

New offensive coordinator Tim Polasek is planning to utilize the tight ends more in the passing game.

Christensen finished with only two catches for 28 yards in 2020. His classmate, Treyton Welch, led the tight ends with five catches for 95 yards.

The roommates are expected to be the top two tight ends on the depth chart entering UW’s opener against Montana State next Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (2 p.m., ESPN+).

“It’s real exciting to have the tight ends room be a big part of the offense this year," Welch said. “It has been really fun to have the roommates be the two tight ends that are really going at it.”

Welch, a third-year sophomore, played in seven games in 2019. The 6-3, 233-pounder from Buffalo, Minnesota, didn’t catch any passes that season, but he was able to get on the field by making a quick transition from prolific high school wide receiver to effective college blocking tight end.