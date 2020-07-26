Signed, sealed and delivered, Logan Wilson waits to see what comes of rookie season with the Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson did most of that back home in Wyoming. Wilson lived with his father, Trevor, in Casper leading up to April’s draft and continued to do so afterward since he couldn’t immediately report to his new team. He spent time working out at his alma mater, Natrona County High School, as well as the local YMCA, doing what he could to keep himself in peak physical condition.

“I just wanted to make sure that I did some speed work just to maintain my speed throughout the quarantine,” Wilson said. “Just try to be in as good of shape as I could given the circumstances. Even when I’d go to the weight room, it wasn’t like I was able to lift super heavy because we weren’t allowed to have a spotter. So everything was just kind of like at your own risk, and I didn’t want to risk injuring myself without having any spotter. With the nature of what we’re all going through, I was just thankful I even had a gym to throw some weight around in.”

Sometimes Wilson opted to get his workouts in at the other high school in town, Kelly Walsh, which is conveniently located in close proximity to his father’s house. It was after one of those sessions in which Wilson said the reality of being an NFL player first hit him.