Silence of the Cougars: Rewinding Wyoming Cowboys' legendary 1987 victory at BYU

PROVO, Utah – The details of the game played here 35 years ago have become a little fuzzy for the players who participated in the iconic moment in Wyoming football history.

The Cowboys vividly remember one detail about Oct. 10, 1987: The silence after UW’s 29-27 victory at BYU was deafening.

“That’s one thing that stood out in my mind was the crowd,” recalled Mitch Donahue, a freshman linebacker that season who would go on to have a Hall of Fame career at UW. “Obviously we don’t like BYU that much, but I was glad that we had them in our conference back then. You go into their stadium and there were 70,000 people in there that day. It was not what we were used to, and it’s always exciting to play in front of a crowd like that.

“But after we beat them, the crowd wasn’t saying too much. I remember that.”

The official attendance at Cougar Stadium was 65,921 on that clear, 75-degree day, setting the record for BYU’s largest home crowd at the time.

The capacity in the since-refurbished venue, which has been renamed LaVell Edwards Stadium in honor of BYU's brilliant coach, is currently 63,470.

“For them to pull off that victory on the road, I don’t think people realize the value of a home field in a place like Provo,” said UW athletics director Tom Burman, who was a student in Laramie in 1987. “The gamblers will say that’s worth seven points or whatever it is, but in Provo it’s twice that. It’s hard. I mean, it’s an intimidating atmosphere.”

There was plenty for the locals to cheer about as Edwards jogged off the field at halftime enjoying a 14-0 lead over his counterpart, Paul Roach, who was in his first season as the Cowboys head coach.

“What I remember about that is thinking, ‘This is going to get worse,’” longtime UW sports information director and radio play-by-play broadcaster Kevin McKinney said. “At that point, we weren’t sure about Paul. The Cowboys had beaten Air Force and that was a great statement by him. But when we got down to BYU, I’m going, oh boy.”

Roach, UW’s athletic director at the time, hired himself for the job after Dennis Erickson left for Washington State following the 1986 season.

***

The Cowboys beat Air Force in the Western Athletic Conference opener before losing an emotional game against Erickson’s Cougars in Pullman, Washington.

UW dropped a home game to Oklahoma State, which had future Pro Football Hall of Fame running backs Thurman Thomas and Barry Sanders, before reeling off wins against Iowa State and San Diego State leading into the road trip to Provo.

BYU had won or shared 11 WAC titles over the previous 13 seasons and had not lost to the Pokes at home since 1976.

"First of all, it was a piano that was off our back," running back Gerald Abraham said of the importance of finding a way to beat the Cougars. "We finally got control of that rivalry in their backyard. And it was really important because they had been on top for so many years before us coming there. When we got to Wyoming, from the very first day, it was all about BYU. It was necessary to get through them. They were always that target."

Some of the older Pokes had gained confidence from UW's 41-38 loss at BYU in 1984. The Cougars went on to win the national championship that season with a 13-0 finish capped with a win over Michigan in the Holiday Bowl.

"I played in that game as a freshman and that was the loudest stadium I ever played in," Abraham said. "We also played at Nebraska that year and the noise there didn’t come close to how loud it was at BYU."

After the disappointing start in 1987, the unflappable Roach calmed the Cowboys down at halftime.

“I still try to use it in coaching. Roach did not panic,” longtime Natrona County High assistant Tyrone Fittje, who was a freshman defensive lineman for UW, said of the mood in the visiting locker room. “We went in and were talking in individual groups and he said, ‘Hey, we’re fine. Craig Burnett just missed on several passes off finger tips. Burnett is going to be there in the second half, and we’ve got the right plays.’

“The fact that he was so calm and just matter of fact, nobody panicked.”

The players also took ownership despite trailing by two touchdowns.

“We had some kids stand up and say this has gone on long enough,” said Tom Kilpatrick, the Pokes' punter and tight end from Sheridan. “It was more an attitude adjustment than anything else.”

Kilpatrick caught a 4-yard touchdown pass on a fourth down in the third quarter to get UW on the scoreboard. Burnett threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Darrell Perkins to tie the score 14-14.

“It was a packed house and obviously very pro-BYU,” Fittje said. “I remember there was a small sliver of brown and gold in the horseshoe behind one of the end zones. When we started rolling, those Wyoming fans were rocking and rolling.”

After Abraham’s 1-yard touchdown run, the Pokes extended the lead to 22-14 when wide receiver Shawn Wiggins completed a pass to Dewaine Jones for a 2-point conversion on a broken play.

“I think BYU was shocked with that play,” Wiggins told reporters after the game. “They didn’t expect it. I didn’t either.”

UW completed a 29-0 run for the ages with Burnett’s 30-yard scoring strike to Anthony Sargent early in the fourth quarter.

“Craig was doing a great job dicing them up, and defensively we were playing lights out,” said Mike Schenbeck, another dominant linebacker for the Pokes who racked up 106 tackles, forced two fumbles and made an interception during the 1987 season. “We had a really good defense back then and we felt really good about being able to stop them.”

BYU made a late rally as Bob Jensen threw his third touchdown of the afternoon and Mike O’Brien ran for a touchdown. The Cougars’ 2-point conversion to tie the score failed.

***

Burnett finished 24-for-46 passing for 308 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Abraham had 87 rushing yards and Sargent had three catches for 79 yards.

"That was the closest team I’ve ever been a part of, even closer than high school," Abraham said. "You’re talking about family. We had the coaching and the chemistry."

The defense sacked Jensen four times and intercepted the BYU QB three times. The Cougars were held to 56 net yards rushing and averaged 1.6 yards per attempt.

“Coming out of the locker room you’ve got all these grown-ass men with beards and mustaches and wives and kids and they’re a bunch of (expletive) talkers, too. They’re arrogant and cocky and they’re good,” said Schenbeck, who finished with a team-high nine tackles. “You know what, man, that game right there was the most difficult game in those two years. From a confidence standpoint, once we won that game we knew we were a top-20 team and when we walked on the field the rest of the season it was like, ‘OK, here we go.’

“We knew we were going to run the table after that one.”

UW won the WAC with an 8-0 record. BYU (7-1) was second in the conference standings and Air Force (6-2) finished third.

“They were a dynasty,” Pat Rabold, an All-American defensive tackle for the Pokes during the Roach era, said of declawing the Cougars. “That was a nice notch in the belt.”

The Cowboys toppled BYU again in the 1988 opener, which was the first night game in the history of War Memorial Stadium, en route to another unbeaten conference season and second consecutive WAC championship.

“If you beat BYU, you’ve done something,” Rabold said when asked if the Cougars or Colorado State was UW’s bigger rival at that time. “The Border War is always a big game because we had so many players from Colorado. But, to me, BYU was always the biggest game and the one we circled on the schedule.”

None of the cheers in Laramie during the program’s remarkable rise under Roach matched the feeling of muting BYU’s fan base.

“It was the ultimate for me,” Kilpatrick said. “I grew up in Wyoming and watching 67,000 people walk out absolutely silent was a great feeling. Then it was chaos in the locker room. That was the game that made us champions.”

The 2022 Cowboys will try to end the program’s 35-year drought in Provo when they play the 19th-ranked Cougars on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

If current UW head coach Craig Bohl can summon his inner-Roach, perhaps this will also turn out to be a historic season for the Pokes.

“It got so quiet in there,” McKinney said of the 1987 classic in the rivalry series that began 100 years ago and spanned the Rocky Mountain Athletic (1922-37), Skyline (1938-1961), WAC (1962-1998) and Mountain West (1999-2011) conferences until the Cougars left for independence. “It was about as much fun as I’ve ever had there, to be honest with you.”