Six Wyoming players earn all-Mountain West honors from Phil Steele

LARAMIE — Six Wyoming players landed on the all-Mountain West team released by Phil Steele publications Wednesday.

Running back Xazavian Valladay, linebacker Chad Muma and offensive lineman Keegan Cryder were first-team selections. Placekicker John Hoyland was named to the second team, offensive lineman Logan Harris earned third-team honors, and cornerback C.J. Coldon landed on the fourth team.

Valladay finished second in the Mountain West in rushing on a per-game basis this season. The redshirt junior finished with 550 rushing yards (110 per game) and four rushing touchdowns despite missing one of UW’s six games because of a leg injury.

Muma had a breakout season in his first year as a full-time starter at middle linebacker. The 6-foot-3, 227-pound junior led the Cowboys with 71 tackles and led the Mountain West in tackles per game (11.8). He had a career-high 17 tackles against Colorado State on Nov. 5.

Cryder has long been the anchor of UW’s offensive line at center. Cryder, who’s started all 31 games the last three seasons, helped pave the way for a running game that ranked second in the Mountain West and No. 14 nationally this season (219.5 rushing yards per game).