'Slippery' Victor Jones pushing for larger role on Wyoming's defensive line

The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder has gone back and forth between tackle and end, often providing depth where needed. But with the departures of Ghaifan and Malauulu on the interior and the emergence of some young defensive ends, Jones settled in last season at defensive tackle, where he worked his way onto the two-deep.

Jones played in 10 games last season, and injuries forced him into the first two starts of his career. Now Jones is set to get the most significant snaps in his four years with the Cowboys, and the timing couldn’t be better.

Jackson, who started 11 games at defensive tackle last season, has left the program, and Mora and reserve tackle Claude Cole have opted out of this season because of medical concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. Jones said he has no problem sliding back outside if he’s needed there -- defensive ends Solomon Byrd and Davon Wells-Ross also have opted out -- but Jones has continued to rep at defensive tackle in anticipation of most of his snaps coming on the inside this season.

“It’s definitely totally different, but I wouldn’t say I prefer either or,” Jones said, referencing the different positions. “Wherever the team could use a little help.”