'Slippery' Victor Jones pushing for larger role on Wyoming's defensive line

LARAMIE -- He had a chance to brag. Instead, Victor Jones took the humble route.
“If I’m being real with you, I don’t even have no strengths,” Jones said. “I could work on everything.”
But his coaches and teammates haven’t had any problem boasting on behalf of Wyoming’s veteran defensive lineman.
Jones has drawn rave reviews for his performance throughout fall camp. UW coach Craig Bohl has often mentioned Jones’ name unsolicited in interviews with the media. Offensive lineman Keegan Cryder, who regularly goes up against Jones in the trenches as the Cowboys’ center, took the praise a step further, comparing Jones to a former all-Mountain West defensive lineman that also suited up for the Cowboys.
“The thing with him is how fast he is, and he’s just really great with his hands,” Cryder said. “He reminds me of Youhanna Ghaifan and how good he was at just avoiding blocks. He’s very slippery is how we describe him. Very, very quick out of his stance.”
Jones’ name may not ring an immediate bell. A member of UW’s 2017 signing class, Jones has spent the last couple of seasons in relative anonymity along a crowded defensive front that’s featured the likes of Ghaifan, Sidney Malauulu, Ravontae Holt, Javaree Jackson, Mario Mora, Carl Granderson and Kevin Prosser among others.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder has gone back and forth between tackle and end, often providing depth where needed. But with the departures of Ghaifan and Malauulu on the interior and the emergence of some young defensive ends, Jones settled in last season at defensive tackle, where he worked his way onto the two-deep.
Jones played in 10 games last season, and injuries forced him into the first two starts of his career. Now Jones is set to get the most significant snaps in his four years with the Cowboys, and the timing couldn’t be better.
Jackson, who started 11 games at defensive tackle last season, has left the program, and Mora and reserve tackle Claude Cole have opted out of this season because of medical concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. Jones said he has no problem sliding back outside if he’s needed there -- defensive ends Solomon Byrd and Davon Wells-Ross also have opted out -- but Jones has continued to rep at defensive tackle in anticipation of most of his snaps coming on the inside this season.
“It’s definitely totally different, but I wouldn’t say I prefer either or,” Jones said, referencing the different positions. “Wherever the team could use a little help.”
One distinguishable characteristic of Jones’ game that he does acknowledge is his quick first step, which he said helps when it comes to trying to beat the blocks of larger offensive linemen as an undersized interior lineman. It also helps that Jones is healthy again after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason.
“I’m feeling good now,” Jones said. “My shoulder feels 100 percent recovered. I’m ready.”
Jones has gotten many of the first-team reps alongside nose tackle Cole Godbout during camp with Holt, who’s working his way back from an ACL injury, not yet taking part in full contact. Whether Jones holds on to the top spot on the depth chart once Holt fully returns remains to be seen, but he’ll contribute either way for a defense that’s retooling after losing eight full-time starters as a result of departures and opt-outs.
“I think with the loss of other defensive linemen being hurt, opting out or whatever, we’ve got to just all step up as a unit together, come together and pick up where we left off last year,” Jones said.
Jones is in the best position of his career to help in that effort.
“He’s an older guy now, and I think certainly there are times when you know it’s your time to bring your A-game and you’re going to be counted on a lot,” Bohl said. “He’s certainly answered the bell.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!