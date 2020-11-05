 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Slow start dooms Wyoming in loss to Colorado State
View Comments
breaking top story
UW FOOTBALL | COLORADO STATE 34, WYOMING 24

Slow start dooms Wyoming in loss to Colorado State

{{featured_button_text}}
UW at CSU - Williams fumble

Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams fumbles the ball against Colorado State in the first quarter Thursday at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. The Cowboys lost 34-24.

 Andy Cross, The Denver Post

LARAMIE -- Another slow start on the road doomed Wyoming in a 34-24 loss to Colorado State on Thursday at Canvas Stadium. The Rams turned two Levi Williams turnovers into an early 14-0 lead and rode the momentum to their first Border War victory since 2015, snapping Wyoming’s four-game winning streak in the series.

The Cowboys faced a 17-0 deficit late in the first quarter after trailing by as many as 18 in its overtime loss to Nevada two weeks ago. UW again rallied to get within a score at 31-24 on Williams’ 3-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter, but the Cowboys didn’t get any closer.

Williams bounced back from the rough start to pace a balanced offensive attack for UW, which outgained the Rams 465-342 in total yards. Williams finished 19 of 31 passing for a career-high 321 yards with seven of those going to senior wideout Ayden Eberhardt, who had career-highs in catches (7) and yards (132).

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It complemented the 144 rushing yards the Cowboys had, though big gainers on the ground were hard to come by as CSU limited UW to just 3 yards per carry. Xazavian Valladay finished with 147 yards on 28 carries for his 10th career 100-yard game and combined with Trey Smith for two rushing touchdowns.

But UW’s defense struggled to keep momentum on the Cowboys’ side when they were able to seize it. UW particularly had few answers for CSU’s top receiving threats in Dante Wright and Trey McBride, who combined for 15 catches for 236 yards. McBride, the Rams’ all-conference tight end, also hauled in two touchdowns, including a 38-yarder late in the third quarter that gave the Rams a 31-17 advantage.

CSU often immediately answered a UW score with points of its own, the last time coming after Williams’ rushing touchdown with 8 minutes, 18 seconds left. The Rams responded with an 11-play, 46-yard drive that ate 5:32 off the clock and ended with Robert Liss’ 48-yard field goal, effectively ending the Cowboys’ comeback bid.

This story will be updated.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter

Cowboys Tracker

THURSDAY: Wyoming 34, Colorado State 24

RECORDS: Cowboys (1-2); Rams (1-1)

DOWN AND OUT: UW fell in an early 14-0 hole that it couldn't climb out of in its first Border War loss since 2015.

NEXT: Air Force at Wyoming, 8 p.m., Nov. 14.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News