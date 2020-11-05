Slow start dooms Wyoming in loss to Colorado State

LARAMIE -- Another slow start on the road doomed Wyoming in a 34-24 loss to Colorado State on Thursday at Canvas Stadium. The Rams turned two Levi Williams turnovers into an early 14-0 lead and rode the momentum to their first Border War victory since 2015, snapping Wyoming’s four-game winning streak in the series.
The Cowboys faced a 17-0 deficit late in the first quarter after trailing by as many as 18 in its overtime loss to Nevada two weeks ago. UW again rallied to get within a score at 31-24 on Williams’ 3-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter, but the Cowboys didn’t get any closer.
Williams bounced back from the rough start to pace a balanced offensive attack for UW, which outgained the Rams 465-342 in total yards. Williams finished 19 of 31 passing for a career-high 321 yards with seven of those going to senior wideout Ayden Eberhardt, who had career-highs in catches (7) and yards (132).
Support Local Journalism
It complemented the 144 rushing yards the Cowboys had, though big gainers on the ground were hard to come by as CSU limited UW to just 3 yards per carry. Xazavian Valladay finished with 147 yards on 28 carries for his 10th career 100-yard game and combined with Trey Smith for two rushing touchdowns.
But UW’s defense struggled to keep momentum on the Cowboys’ side when they were able to seize it. UW particularly had few answers for CSU’s top receiving threats in Dante Wright and Trey McBride, who combined for 15 catches for 236 yards. McBride, the Rams’ all-conference tight end, also hauled in two touchdowns, including a 38-yarder late in the third quarter that gave the Rams a 31-17 advantage.
CSU often immediately answered a UW score with points of its own, the last time coming after Williams’ rushing touchdown with 8 minutes, 18 seconds left. The Rams responded with an 11-play, 46-yard drive that ate 5:32 off the clock and ended with Robert Liss’ 48-yard field goal, effectively ending the Cowboys’ comeback bid.
This story will be updated.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!