LARAMIE – Wyoming’s young defense played pretty well in 2022.

The Pokes finished 47th in the FBS in points allowed (23.9 per game), 56th in total yards allowed (370.5 ypg) and 43rd in yards allowed per play (5.35).

UW was also tied for 19th in sacks (37) with defensive end DeVonne Harris ranking 27th nationally with 8.5 sacks.

Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said the plan to field an elite unit in 2023 was pretty basic entering spring practice.

“Our No. 1 thing is tackling. We were not a good tackling team last year,” Sawvel said. “We have fundamental things we can improve at. There’s a strength factor with some new people that have increased that. Sometimes it was magnified, sometimes it wasn’t. The only reason it wasn’t was we would have two or three people miss a tackle and two other people were playing hard enough to run there and still hit it.”

UW head coach Craig Bohl made sure there were more tackling drills and full-contact periods during the 14 practices leading into the Brown and Gold game, which had only two offensive touchdowns and one defensive touchdown.

The team's improved depth and ball-hawking were on display during the public showcase on April 29 in War Memorial Stadium.

Cornerback Tyrecus Davis provided the top highlight by returning an interception 42 yards for a touchdown. Cornerback Kolbey Taylor and safety Buck Coors also had interceptions.

Linebacker Nic Talich had two fumble recoveries and defensive end Kellan Cox fell on another loose ball.

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Jaden Williams finished with 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and forced fumble.

The small sample size was a good sign after the Cowboys recovered eight fumbles and made just six interceptions last season.

“When you have as young of a team as we did last year, obviously coming into this year it’s great that everybody has a year under their belt already and we still are pretty young,” Coors said. “It’s awesome. We’ve got a lot of starters coming back and a lot of the young guys are pushing for roles. It has been super exciting and fun to watch.”

The Cowboys return 10 starters and 17 players from the two-deep. Developing quality depth was also on Sawvel’s spring to-do list.

“No. 2 is we have to build a bigger pool of people who can play at a high level,” Sawvel said. “We didn’t have three linebackers play at a high-level last year, we didn’t have three safeties play at a high-level last year and we didn’t have three corners play at a high-level last year.

"So, it’s like, OK, we have to have four or five linebackers play at high levels or capable of doing that. We have to have three or four corners do that, we’ve got to have four safeties do that.”

A handful of the starters -- nose tackle Cole Godbout, defensive end Braden Siders, linebackers Easton Gibbs and Shae Suiaunoa and cornerback Jakorey Hawkins -- were held out of spring drills to recover from injuries or surgeries.

That allowed players like Davis, Taylor, Coors and linebacker Connor Shay to make strong on-field arguments that they should crack the starting lineup.

The Pokes are loaded on the interior of the defensive line with Godbout and Jordan Bertagnole returning with a rotation behind them that will include Gavin Meyer, Caleb Robinson, Ben Florentine and Williams.

“We’re good at D-tackle, that’s for sure,” Shay said. “I can trust those guys to get lined up, and if I’m calling the front, they will get adjusted. No issues with them. They make our job easy.”

Harris and Siders combined for 15.0 sacks and 26.5 tackles for loss last season. Sabastian Harsh, another potential impact pass rusher, is healthy after missing the 2022 campaign with a fractured knee cap.

Cox, the former Alabama transfer who also is back after missing last season with a hip injury, is among the candidates competing to be the fourth defensive end in the rotation. Oluwaseyi Omotosho transferred to Oregon State after contributing 6.5 sacks last season.

The edge rushers are not expected to miss a beat with new defensive ends coach Brian Hendricks replacing the retiring Marty English, whom he played for at UW.

“Love the way (Sawvel) operates,” Hendricks said of the transition. “He’s very organized, he’s got a lot of knowledge at all levels, not just the secondary. He knows his stuff. Already just learning from him has been awesome. He’s the kind of guy, his personality, it feels like I’ve worked with him before. He’s a great guy to talk to, great sense of humor, but he knows when to flip that script and get to work.”

Gibbs received all-Mountain West honors after moving from the weak side to middle linebacker last season when Chad Muma moved on to the NFL. The junior finished with a team-high 121 tackles while playing through some nagging injuries.

Sawvel said Suiaunoa (73 tackles) and Cole DeMarzo (24 tackles) could have used spring practice to improve their tackling.

In their absence, Shay stood out. Talich, Brent VanderVeen, Cayden Hawkins and Micah Young also showed well in the spring game.

“With how young we were on defense, obviously you want to tackle great every year, but young teams don’t tackle as well because the ultimate way to get better at tackling is to go out there and do it,” linebackers coach Aaron Bohl said. “So, we’re emphasizing it, doing some more live stuff this spring. Right after the season Shae and Easton came in and watched film of all their missed tackles.”

The emergence of David and Taylor while Hawkins was sidelined following shoulder surgery was a big development for cornerbacks coach Benny Boyd.

“It’s going to force us to develop depth. That’s always the goal through any cycle of football and spring football is obviously paramount to that,” Boyd said. “What’s happening is guys behind (Hawkins) are getting more reps, so we have to make that a positive, which we will.”

Deron Harrell, who came up with a key interception against Colorado State last season, gives the Pokes another veteran option at cornerback.

UW has acquired and developed impressive play-making talent at the position after losing starters CJ Coldon, Azizi Hearn and Cam Stone to the portal over the past two years.

The coaching staff is also excited about Wrook Brown, who established himself as the starting nickelback down the stretch last season.

“Wrook is really an aggressive player, so it’s a teachable moment,” Craig Bohl said after Brown was flagged for a vicious hit on wide receiver Caleb Merritt in the Brown and Gold game that would almost certainly have resulted in an ejection in a real game. “I’m glad it came up in the spring game and I’m glad Caleb was OK.”

Starting safeties Wyett Ekeler and Isaac White both return. Coors and Andrew Johnson, a sophomore from Cheyenne, played well during the spring.

“I think we’re going to have quite a bit of depth,” Bohl said. “So, we’ll leverage that position. Coach Sawvel individually coaches that position and he’s done a good job bringing those guys along.”

On paper, the Pokes have a championship defense. That will be put to the test starting Sept. 2 against Texas Tech at War Memorial Stadium.