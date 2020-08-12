Spring football isn't a given, but Wyoming's players 'will have a voice' in the discussion

“I think student-athletes have to voice their opinion on this once they understand what the options are,” Burman said. “If they are uncomfortable playing eight games in the spring and maybe turning around and playing a 10-game fall, then I think the spring is in trouble. I think they should have a voice, and they will have a voice at Wyoming. (UW football) coach (Craig) Bohl will listen to them. I will listen to them.”

While Burman didn’t completely dismiss the idea of UW playing independently this fall, finding enough games to make it worthwhile and then getting approval from the Mountain West to go rogue for a year makes that scenario a longshot at best. If a spring season happened, Burman said UW will give players the option to opt out and still honor their scholarships if the decision is made out of health concerns related to COVID-19.

Burman said he wasn’t sure if the school would keep players on scholarship for the spring season if they opted out because they weren’t comfortable playing two seasons within months of each other, though he acknowledged the uniqueness of that possibility.